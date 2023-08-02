Season five of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 brought back a popular assault rifle. It has a different name, but make no mistake, the FR Avancer is reminiscent of both the Black Ops 1 FAMAS and Black Ops Cold War FFAR.

“With a blinding fire rate and exceptional maneuverability, in the right hands, this aggressive bullpup rifle can dominate the battlefield,” its in-game description says. Do you have the right hands?

Well, you can if you use the right set of attachments in the Gunsmith. And that’s why we’re here to help build the best possible FR Avancer loadout for when the squad gets online and it’s time to pubstomp.

Here are the best attachments for the FR Avancer in MW2, the new gun in CoD season five.

Best FR Avancer loadout and class setup in MW2

FFAR vibes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel: 600mm FR Longbore

600mm FR Longbore Optic: Cronen Mini Dot

Cronen Mini Dot Muzzle: SAKIN Tread-40

SAKIN Tread-40 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Secondary: Preferred pistol

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Trophy System

This is a solid set of attachments to use on the FR Avancer, which has a lightning-quick fire rate but bad recoil to go with it. These attachments will buff the FR’s damage, range, accuracy, and recoil control, turning it into a formidable weapon.

You really need to use the 45 Round Mag in the Magazine slot, because the gun’s base ammo count is just 25. With the fast fire rate, that’s simply not enough to stay in any fights in MW2 multiplayer.

Alternatively, you can swap out the Optic slot above for a grip in the Underbarrel slot, like the Commando Foregrip or FTAC Ripper 56. But I like the reliability of the Cronen Mini Dot or even the AIM OP-V4 as it ups the visibility while shooting quite a bit.

Even with a good loadout, the FR Avancer is not the best at long-range engagements, so if you do swap out the Optic for an Underbarrel, you should still be OK at close fights and fights at medium range. I’ve found that the damage fall-off is negligible if you keep the fights to a certain distance.

For the FR Avancer class setup, the normal go-to set of perks and equipment will suffice. I prefer to use Semtex and Stuns, but your preferred items should work just fine.

