Best FOV settings for Modern Warfare 2 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC

Messing with your settings is a great way to make the game your own. While Modern Warfare 2’s settings are fine-tuned for the average joe, you’ll probably need to chop and change depending on what improves your ability to frag out of your mind.

The field of view (FOV) is a setting that can change how zoomed in your vision is. You’ll be able to see further to your left and right by increasing your field of view. If you do, you’ll make the enemies in your line of sight smaller.

If your FOV is lower, you’ll be able to see what’s in front of you with more clarity. The main issue is that this has the potential to make you miss enemies sneaking up beside you.

FOV settings are an important feature to chop and change depending on your preference. But, changing your FOV can impact a variety of different aspects within your game.

What are the best FOV settings for Modern Warfare 2?

Fortunately, the FOV settings for MW2 don’t change depending on whether you’re using a console or PC.

FOV in MW2 is initially set at 80 and can reach a maximum of 120. While it’s entirely up to your preference, we recommend setting your FOV between 100 and 120.

The reason why is you’ll be able to see more of your surroundings, instead of being limited to a fraction of the potential FOV. However, this depends on your PC. If you’ve got a low-end PC and struggle with frame rate, making your FOV as high as possible will affect how many frames you get per second.

Now you’ve got one section of your settings perfected. You’ll be one step closer to the best settings for your PC or console, and you’ll be winnings game after game.