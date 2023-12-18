Best Battle Rifle in Warzone season one

The BAS-B no longer packs the same punch as before, but we still believe it is the best battle rifle and one of the best weapons in Warzone.

As showcased in the OpTic $200,000 Warzone tournament on Dec. 13, most competitors had a BAS-B load out, as the battle rifle dominated short medium and long-range engagements, with off-the-charts accuracy, damage, and mobility. According to WZ Ranked, the BAS-B is the most used weapon in Warzone, and that didn’t change after the versatile weapon saw a nerf in the Dec.14 weapon balancing update. The BAS-B had its maximum damage reduced to 35 from 39, and minimum damage decreased to 25 from 27.

Here’s why it’s the best Battle Rifle in Warzone after the weapon balancing update, along with others that work almost as well.

Best Battle Rifle in Warzone

Right now, the best battle rifle in Warzone is the BAS-B, even after some serious changes threatened to dethrone the meta weapon.

Warzone creator TrueGameData compared the BAS-B pre and post-update. Before the patch, the BAS-B downed an enemy in 540 milliseconds up to around 40 meters away, but after the most recent update, that number jumped up to 630 milliseconds. To add insult to injury, the BAS-B’s damage per second suffers a significant drop off in any engagement past 40 meters. Before the update, the battle rifle slowly did less damage at increased distances, but now the update drops that damage off a cliff immediately.

TrueGameData didn’t think the BAS-B would be viable anymore after “getting hit extremely hard,” but it didn’t really matter in the end; the weapon still totally dominates matches, despite looking much weaker on paper. The BAS-B is one of those weapons you need to use to fully comprehend how dominant the weapon still is.

BAS-B

Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor L

VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor L Barrel: Bruen Venom Long Barrel

Bruen Venom Long Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

MTZ-762

Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor L

VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor L Barrel: MTZ-Precision Blackthorn Barrel

MTZ-Precision Blackthorn Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 30 Round Mag

Sidewinder

