The Call of Duty series has always had customization at the forefront of its gameplay, with a wide variety of different skins, attachments, and even the amount of guns that people can use. There’s tons of gameplay to experience.

Players can roam the map, popping heads with a weapon in each hand, otherwise known as, akimbo. These akimbo weapons, are quite effective if you’re willing to switch up your style of gameplay.

What akimbo’s do, is provide double the ammunition and the fun, as you can sprint around the map spraying people down left, right, and center.

The akimbo tactical drawback is that you sacrifice a whole lot of accuracy. This means you’ll most likely have to be up close and personal for it to have any significant impact on the opposition.

How to unlock Akimbo weapons in Modern Warfare 2?

To unlock akimbo weapons in Modern Warfare 2, you’ll have to do a certain type of challenge depending on the weapon. For instance, players who want to unlock the X13 akimbo pistols, players need to reach Level 10 with the X12.

Upon completing these challenges, you can then use the weapon in both hands.

Currently, you can only run akimbo weapons as long as they’re pistols in MW2. Previous titles in the franchise allowed shotguns and SMGs to be dual-wielded but the devs have clearly noticed how strong they are.

What’s the best Akimbo weapon loadout in Modern Warfare 2?

The most overpowered Akimbo weapon in MW2 right now is surely the X13 pistol. Having an X13 in each hand will drive your enemies insane. With a larger drum attached, you’ll have almost unlimited ammunition to ruin someone’s day.

Here’s the best class for the X13 Akimbo:

Muzzle : CN30 Suppressor (Reach Rank 10)

: CN30 Suppressor (Reach Rank 10) Sight : XTEN Sidearm-L400 (Reach Level 14 on the X12)

: XTEN Sidearm-L400 (Reach Level 14 on the X12) Rear Grip : Akimbo X13 (Reach Level 19 on the X12)

: Akimbo X13 (Reach Level 19 on the X12) Barrel : XRK LUC-9 (Reach X13 Auto Level 7)

: XRK LUC-9 (Reach X13 Auto Level 7) Mag: 50 Round Drum (Reach X13 Auto Level 18)

Double time would be an impactful perk to go with this class, as you’ll double your sprinting capacity. You should be moving fast with akimbo weapons, and sprinting is the way to do that.

Scavenger would also be a strong perk as you’ll expend a lot of ammunition spraying down enemy after enemy.

Fast Hands will make sure you don’t die reloading. It speeds up the time to switch your mag, and as you’ll have two weapons, you’ll want to do it fast.

Ghost would be an effective ultimate perk as you’ll be undetectable by UAVs and heartbeat sensors, allowing you to pop out of nowhere and add another kill to your streak.