Best Akimbo TYR build in MW3 Zombies

You can still use Snakeshot pistols in Zombies.

If you want a weapon to take on tier-three zombies or bosses in MW3, the Akimbo TYR Snakeshot pistols check every box.

In the Dec. 14 Warzone weapon balancing update, the TYR pistol equipped with the Akimbo attachment had its maximum damage reduced from 120 to 70. But the patch unintentionally buffed Snakeshot ammunition, allowing the TYR to one-shot kill enemies from unrealistic ranges.

Raven Software responded by disabling the “game-breaking” ammunition type, but that only applies to battle royale gameplay. Zombies community members can still use Snakeshot pistols, and the weapon melts through enemies.

This is the best loadout for the TYR in MW3 Zombies.

Best TYR build in MWZ

CoD YouTuber JGOD discovered a way to test weapon statistics in MW3 Zombies. The YouTuber used zombies’ health bars to convert weapon damage into a percentage.

Based on his findings, the TYR Snakeshot Akimbo pistols deal the third-highest damage out of the 70 tested weapons. When fully Pack-a-Punch’d, the devastating pistols do 500 damage per second with a headshot and an average DPS of 236 to any extremity.

Best TYR attachments in MW3 Zombies

Barrel: ZU-16 Heavy Barrel

ZU-16 Heavy Barrel Laser: 1MW Pistol Laser

1MW Pistol Laser Ammunition: 12.7x55MM Snake Shot

12.7x55MM Snake Shot Trigger Action: Ullr’s Fury

Ullr’s Fury Rear Grip: Akimbo TYR

Everything starts with the Snake Shot ammunition, which transforms the revolver into a hand-held shotgun. Next, the ZU-16 Heavy Barrel increases damage range by 28 percent and bullet velocity by 14 percent at the small cost of mobility.

In multiplayer, it’s essential to use a build that has good accuracy, but that’s not as much of a concern in Zombies as the enemies don’t fire back (unless you’re dealing with Mercenaries), so it’s more important to be lighter on your feet and mobile. That’s where the 1MW Pistol Laser comes in, improving mobility and hip-fire spread with no penalty.

Finally, Ullr’s Fury increases the revolver’s rate of fire by 25 percent, which will be helpful when taking on a massive horde of enemies. Players will have to account for the weapon’s small magazine size, so this gun is much better at dealing with individual enemies than crowd clearing. But you might have trouble finding a more reliable weapon for taking out bosses in MWZ.