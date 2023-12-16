MW3 Warzone dev disables game-breaking Tyr ammo with emergency hotfix

No longer will you need to cower in corners, cover corridors with claymores and mines, and tryhard with locked-in comms that’d put the CDL to shame: The Tyr has finally received its nerf only ten days after Warzone 3’s release by disabling its Snakeshot Ammunition.

While the topic of skill-based matchmaking continues to overshadow other issues in MW3, like terrible spawns and poor time-to-kill, overpowered weapons like the Akimbo Tyr are nerfed for the holidays. Raven Software disabled the Tyr Snakeshot Ammunition in an emergency hotfix on Dec. 16, 2023.

What will replace this? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Snakeshot Ammunition will remain part of the Gunsmith feature, but it cannot be equipped anymore when heading into a match. This hotfix was dropped so that the CoD community could “enjoy themselves over the holidays.”

The emergency hotfix has received a ton of positive feedback from Warzone players, including content creators. Raven Software is listening to the players, at least outside of the demand for SBMM changes. But the Tyr nerf is “gaining trust back in the community,” with Ws flooding the Twitter thread in joy for this change.

While the community still wants specific weapons buffed, like the Sidewinder, players still rejoiced that they could play Warzone this weekend without seeing those one-shotting handguns in every match.

MW3 season one started Dec. 6, and the metagame has already gone stale due to the “overwhelming strength” of the Tyr, prompting the dev team to make a change. While the issues of audio and SBMM remain heading into the holidays, at least Raven Software has listened to a large part of the player base with this adjustment.