Sledgehammer adds Meat to Rustment playlist, but disables Rust modes to ‘investigate bad spawns’

Sledgehammer Games has announced changes to the popular Rustment 24/7 playlist, adding the new Meat map to the roster, while removing some gamemodes from Rust after players cried foul about poor spawns on the map.

On Dec. 16, Sledgehammer wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that Meat would join Rust and Shipment in Rustment, but that Rust would see a few modes removed due to technical issues concerning spawn positions. “Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint on Rust have been disabled while we investigate bad spawns specific to these Modes,” Sledgehammer wrote on X. Small maps are particularly prone to unbalanced spawn locations, and since Rust is one of the franchise’s staple maps, its issues are especially noticeable.

Rust has been part of the CoD franchise for 15 years. Image via Activision

Regarding Meat, Sledgehammer’s latest addition to MW3, the map seems to be doing well enough to be included in one of the most popular playlists. But the map has seen some controversy that split the player base. On Reddit, players are praising the map for being a true return to classic CoD with close-quarters, fast moment-to-moment gameplay, and one player called it the “perfect CoD map.” That said, spawn issues seem to be prevalent even on this map, with some users saying they avoid it at all costs, though there doesn’t appear to be a consensus on whether or not the spawn issues are as severe as on others.

At any rate, Meat is already super popular among players, and though some think there’s still room for improvement, the map is undoubtedly making a name for itself in MW3. Its addition to the Rustment playlist will also boost its popularity, and with more players playing the map, it’ll only get better. Small maps haven’t seen much success since Rust and Shipment (both of which were created 14 and 16 years ago, respectively) and it’s good to know that the new era of CoD still has a few aces up its sleeve.