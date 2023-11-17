Looks average to me: MW3 devs say new Meat map is ‘really small’

After over a decade with the Call of Duty franchise, first-person shooter enthusiasts know that it’s not the size of the map, but the gameplay that counts. In Modern Warfare 3, developers have confirmed that players will be getting another locale that proves that excitement can come in small packages.

In MW3‘s upcoming season one launch, the game will debut three 6v6 multiplayer maps, including a new map called Meat. During a stream with popular CoD content creator Repullze, multiplayer creative director Greg Reisdorf described the map as “really small,” and that it was based in a slaughterhouse called East Bay Meats.

As a result, the gameplay will be very fast and exciting, giving player little time to breathe as they rush through and encounter enemies in medium-to-short range gunfights. It does seem like sub-machine guns and shotguns could be the weapon of choice for such a map, since smaller maps tend to lack longer sightlines for sniper rifles and other assault rifles to thrive.

The only small map available in MW3‘s rotation is the classic 2009 map, Rust. Players are constantly fighting among each other, with grenades being thrown at random and close-quarter specialists sprinting around while catching enemies by surprise. There are, however, a few different angles to worry about, including a tower in the center of the map that acts as a power position for any players looking to terrorize the opposition below.

In Modern Warfare 2, operators were thrown onto Shipment, which is the smallest map in CoD history. Although it isn’t known if Meat will be similar in size to Shipment or Rust, it should be a bit more refreshing to have another smaller map to keep players on their toes with some rapid-fire gameplay.

Season one is scheduled to start in early December, with Meat dropping as one of the two maps making their debut on day one.