Barebones Moshpit returns to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare this week

A classic playlist returns this week in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and it’ll be familiar to any veteran of the series—Barebones Moshpit.

The playlist, called Bare Bones in this year’s game, strips away killstreaks, field upgrades, and perks. It’s all about player-vs-player action with weapons and gun skill being the only thing separating each side from victory.

Other playlists include three-vs-three Gunfight Blueprints, which equips players with blueprint weapons only, and Shoot the Ship, which will replace the current free multiplayer playlist on Aug. 11.

In Warzone, Mini-Royale returns, offering a frenetic, fast-paced take on battle royale. There’s also Solos Stimulus, Duos, Trios, Quads, and Plunder Quads this week.

New store bundles this week include the “Executive Armorer” bundle for Mace, which features a new Operator skin for Mace, two new Legendary blueprints with gold tracer bullets, and more.

This week will also feature a Twitch Rivals tournament. The North American finals will be broadcast on Aug. 12 and European finals will take place on Aug. 13.

Activision’s blog post also teased more rewards for watching streams this week, so stay tuned for confirmation on what to expect.