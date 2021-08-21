Simp, Cellium lead Atlanta FaZe to dominant victory over Dallas Empire, clinch spot in CDL Playoffs Grand Finals

As chants of “MVP” rained down onto the main stage, Simp and his Atlanta FaZe teammates secured their spot in the grand finals of the 2021 Call of Duty League Championship for the second straight season after a dominant win over the Dallas Empire today.

Just a day after being named the CDL’s Most Valuable Player, Simp further cemented his case with an impressive performance in the winners bracket final. In a three-game sweep over Dallas, he posted a 1.50 K/D, letting his opponents hear it after seemingly every gunfight. Whether it was shooting extra shots into Dallas’ dead bodies or waving goodbye to his opponents, Simp wasn’t shy in making his disdain known. It seems like Atlanta’s 0-2 record at the Stage Five Major has lit a fire under the league’s best team.

“We just need to make sure that we are playing with our confidence,” the superstar SMG player said to Jess Brohard after the match. “I think after Major Five, we really found our stride in Hardpoint and it’s been showing. As long as we’re just trusting each other and just playing our Hardpoints as we’re doing, we are going to fry everybody.”

With a perfect map record in their first two matches of CoD Champs 2021, there’s no doubt that FaZe are the clear-cut best team. Specifically in their first map today, Garrison Hardpoint, it appeared as though FaZe were toying with Dallas. Cellium, in particular, had his way with the Empire, posting a 29-13 stat line in the series’ first map on his way to a series-high 1.59 overall K/D.

Atlanta can now sit back and watch the rest of today’s matches as they wait to see their grand finals opponent, no doubt giving them the advantage on scouting for tomorrow’s match. As if FaZe aren’t scary enough, giving their four-man coaching staff a leg up will make them an even tougher out.

Dallas will now drop to the losers bracket in the CDL Playoffs for the first time since the league was formed. The Empire were outslayed by 47 kills over three maps today, which allowed Atlanta to control the map at any given point, especially in the respawn game modes. Dallas have won many series in the past being outgunned, but losing the slaying battle by that much makes it extremely tough to compete.

The Empire will face the winner of the Toronto Ultra vs. Minnesota RØKKR match in the losers bracket finals at 5pm CT for a chance at a rematch with FaZe tomorrow.