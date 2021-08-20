Simp named 2021 Call of Duty League regular season MVP

One of the brightest rising stars in competitive Call of Duty has added another accolade to his growing trophy case.

Atlanta FaZe’s Simp is the 2021 Call of Duty League regular season MVP, the league announced today. Simp has long been hailed as the best Call of Duty player in the world, and today, he cemented his spot atop the CDL.

The star SMG boasted the highest K/D over the course of the season with a 1.17 while his 1.14 K/D in Hardpoint landed him in the top five for the game mode, according to Breaking Point. Simp also claimed the top spot for Control K/D with a 1.24 throughout the regular season. While his slaying ability is elite, his ability to lead a team propelled FaZe to plenty of success in 2021.

Atlanta finished the regular season with a 34-7 match record and brought home three of the five Major championships on the year, while finishing second in another. After an impressive 2020 season which saw Atlanta finish second in the CDL Playoffs after losing to the Dallas Empire in the grand finals, Simp and FaZe look to top off a historic season with a win at the year’s biggest tournament.

FaZe’s title run at CoD Champs 2021 begins today when they take on the New York Subliners in the winners bracket semifinals at 3:30pm CT.