Here are all the Call of Duty creator codes

Becoming a professional player isn’t the only way of making money by playing games.

Over time, content creation can yield even better results than topping the charts in any tournament, but only a tiny percentage of players are able to accomplish such a feat. While donations and viewership numbers play an important role when it comes to determining how much money a content creator makes, it's also possible to support your favorite ones by simply playing Call of Duty.

Activision announced the Support-A-Creator program back in 2020, which allows players to support content creators with their in-game purchases. This system existed in Fortnite for a couple of years now, and it slowly became one of the top income sources for the most popular streamers.

The Support-A-Creator program in CoD shares the same core dynamics as the one in Fortnite, and creators receive five dollars for every 10,000 CoD points spent in the game. While each streamer will probably advertise their code every time they go live, checking the list of all the codes for popular names in the scene can help you decide who you'd like to support before making your first purchase.

Here are all the active creator codes of top streamers and professional players in Call of Duty.

Streamer / Professional PlayerSupport-A-Creator Code
aBeZy   ABEZY
Apathy   APATHY
Arcitys   ARCITYS
Attach   ATTACH
Blazt   BLAZT
Cammy   CAMMY
Cellium   CELLIUM
Chaos   CHAOS
Clayser   CLAY
CleanX   CLEANX
CouRage   COURAGE
Crimsix   CRIM
Dashy   DASHY
Denz   DENZ
Drfit0r   DRIFT0R
Enable   ENABLE
Envoy   ENVOY
FaZe Swagg   SWAGG
FormaL   FORMAL
GodRX   GODRX
GoldGloveTV   GOLDGLOVE
Huke   HUKE
HusKerrs   HUSKERRS
iLLeY   ILLEY
JackFrags   JACKFRAGS
KiSMET   KISMET
KNRG Espresso   ESPRESSO
Kuavo   KUAVO
Mack   MACK
MarleyThirteen   MARLEY
Methodz   METHODZ
Michi   MICHI
NICKMERCS   MFAM
NoisyButters   BUTTERS
NuFo   NUFO
Octane   OCTANE
Owakening   WAKE
PrestigeIsKey   PRESTIGE
Scump   SCUMP
Seany   SEANY
ShawnJGaming   SHAWNJ
Shotzzy   SHOTZZY
SiLLY   SILLY
Simp   SIMP
Skrapz   SKRAPZ
Skyz   SKYZ
SlasheR   SLASHER
Spratt   SPRATT

How to use Support-A-Creator code in Call of Duty

The Support-A-Creator feature is currently available in Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Black Ops Cold War. While it isn't confirmed to be included in future titles, chances are it'll end up being a permanent feature.

You'll need to make sure you have a Support-A-Creator code applied before spending your CoD points in the store. While you can still apply your code when you're purchasing CoD points, you'll only support the creators when you spend those points on bundles or other in-game items.

  • Launch the CoD title of your choice and head over to the Store tab.
  • The Support-A-Creator option is on the bottom left of your screen and you'll need to click on it or press the dedicated hotkey.
  • Upon doing so, a pop-up will appear with a text bar where you'll enter your favorite content creator's code.
  • After entering the code, all of your future purchases like bundles and battle passes will support the creator you chose to support.

Note that these codes expire after two weeks, meaning you may need to double-check before making future purchases. 

Can you support multiple creators?

Though you can't support different creators at the same time, you'll be able to change your Support-A-Creator code as many times as you want. Changing it to something else before making another purchase will let you support another creator than the previous one.

How can you apply for the Create-A-Creator program in Call of Duty?

There are only a few creator codes available because the program is still in its beta stage. This means only the individuals Activision selected received their creator codes and there isn't a way to apply for one as of now.

The developers are currently working closely with all the creators involved with the program to make it perfect before it becomes available for everyone.

While there isn't a predetermined timeline, you can check out the official FAQ page for further news. Once the program rolls out, there should be a form to fill out, which you can access through the FAQ page and you should be able to get your own creator code if you satisfy all the requirements.

