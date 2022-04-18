All rosters for Call of Duty League Resurgence: Rebirth Island tournament main stage finals

Call of Duty League teams and open qualifier god squads are gearing up for this weekend’s huge CDL Resurgence: Rebirth Island main stage finals for $100,000.

Twenty teams of four will drop in to Rebirth Island over the course of the day, and when the dust clears, one foursome will be $30,000 richer from the grand prize. The $100,000 prize pool pays out to everyone, but the biggest chunk will go to the victors.

Presenting your teams for the CDL Resurgence: Rebirth Island Main Stage!



Tune-in Sunday at 12pm ET/9am PT to see who will take the lion's share of $100K 💰



📺 https://t.co/wmB1gxuPFf pic.twitter.com/wI9GyhyOOx — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) April 18, 2022

All 12 CDL teams will be represented, but not all of them will have pros from the team taking part. Some of the CDL pro teams feature streamers and some feature content creators who have ties to the organization already.

Here’s the full list of all the competitors for this weekend’s CDL Resurgence: Rebirth Island main stage finals, which begins on April 24 at 11am CT on the CDL YouTube page.

Los Angeles Thieves

Tommey

Rated

Almond

Newbz

London Royal Ravens

Jukeyz

Gismo

Afro

Nastie

New York Subliners

zSmit

Aydan

DillLive

Knight

Atlanta FaZe

SuperEv

FaZe Booya

Swagg

Biffle

OpTic Texas

SebasBaron

Holly

ZLaner

Karma

Toronto Ultra

Heisman

Chrxnicle

Overgirl

Royalize

Los Angeles Guerrillas

Apathy

HusKerrs

Unrational

ScummN

Minnesota RØKKR

Loony

Standy

Priestahh

Blazt

Florida Mutineers

Willett

Davpadie

Vivid

Skyz

Seattle Surge

kenzrosey

Braalik

exzachtt

ForeignJase

Paris Legion

skullface

WarsZ

Ottereyes

Validhands

Boston Breach

Coach Zed

Capsidal

Methodz

Censor

Grev&Co

Grev

Luxecution

PRAY3RS

TorronixTV

TiberiousKhan

XenoN

EyeQew

picNICK

Nickool

Dad Bods

Ebatez

Ryda

Djmas23

Finessen

Haha

Knofoe

Sinycity

cEighth

OhItsArbiter

Team Diverge

AlohaMy

Deniro

IntenseV0

Tblickey

Underrated

Rumblex1

LvkaTTV

Jony2kk

Devo

JackalGetsCarried

Jackal

Jonnybro23

Drifts

Slimeydookie

GOATs