All rosters for Call of Duty League Resurgence: Rebirth Island tournament main stage finals

Pros, ams, and streamers will take part.

Image via Activision

Call of Duty League teams and open qualifier god squads are gearing up for this weekend’s huge CDL Resurgence: Rebirth Island main stage finals for $100,000.

Twenty teams of four will drop in to Rebirth Island over the course of the day, and when the dust clears, one foursome will be $30,000 richer from the grand prize. The $100,000 prize pool pays out to everyone, but the biggest chunk will go to the victors.

All 12 CDL teams will be represented, but not all of them will have pros from the team taking part. Some of the CDL pro teams feature streamers and some feature content creators who have ties to the organization already.

Here’s the full list of all the competitors for this weekend’s CDL Resurgence: Rebirth Island main stage finals, which begins on April 24 at 11am CT on the CDL YouTube page.

Los Angeles Thieves

  • Tommey
  • Rated
  • Almond
  • Newbz

London Royal Ravens

  • Jukeyz
  • Gismo
  • Afro
  • Nastie

New York Subliners

  • zSmit
  • Aydan
  • DillLive
  • Knight

Atlanta FaZe

  • SuperEv
  • FaZe Booya
  • Swagg
  • Biffle

OpTic Texas

  • SebasBaron
  • Holly
  • ZLaner
  • Karma

Toronto Ultra

  • Heisman
  • Chrxnicle
  • Overgirl
  • Royalize

Los Angeles Guerrillas

  • Apathy
  • HusKerrs
  • Unrational
  • ScummN

Minnesota RØKKR

  • Loony
  • Standy
  • Priestahh
  • Blazt

Florida Mutineers

  • Willett
  • Davpadie
  • Vivid
  • Skyz

Seattle Surge

  • kenzrosey
  • Braalik
  • exzachtt
  • ForeignJase

Paris Legion

  • skullface
  • WarsZ
  • Ottereyes
  • Validhands

Boston Breach

  • Coach Zed
  • Capsidal
  • Methodz
  • Censor

Grev&Co

  • Grev
  • Luxecution
  • PRAY3RS
  • TorronixTV

TiberiousKhan

  • XenoN
  • EyeQew
  • picNICK
  • Nickool

Dad Bods

  • Ebatez
  • Ryda
  • Djmas23
  • Finessen

Haha

  • Knofoe
  • Sinycity
  • cEighth
  • OhItsArbiter

Team Diverge

  • AlohaMy
  • Deniro
  • IntenseV0
  • Tblickey

Underrated

  • Rumblex1
  • LvkaTTV
  • Jony2kk
  • Devo

JackalGetsCarried

  • Jackal
  • Jonnybro23
  • Drifts
  • Slimeydookie

GOATs

  • FaZe Bloo
  • Luvey
  • zepti
  • Lonnerdd