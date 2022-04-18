All rosters for Call of Duty League Resurgence: Rebirth Island tournament main stage finals

Call of Duty League teams and open qualifier god squads are gearing up for this weekend’s huge CDL Resurgence: Rebirth Island main stage finals for $100,000.
Twenty teams of four will drop in to Rebirth Island over the course of the day, and when the dust clears, one foursome will be $30,000 richer from the grand prize. The $100,000 prize pool pays out to everyone, but the biggest chunk will go to the victors.
All 12 CDL teams will be represented, but not all of them will have pros from the team taking part. Some of the CDL pro teams feature streamers and some feature content creators who have ties to the organization already.
Here’s the full list of all the competitors for this weekend’s CDL Resurgence: Rebirth Island main stage finals, which begins on April 24 at 11am CT on the CDL YouTube page.
Los Angeles Thieves
- Tommey
- Rated
- Almond
- Newbz
London Royal Ravens
- Jukeyz
- Gismo
- Afro
- Nastie
New York Subliners
- zSmit
- Aydan
- DillLive
- Knight
Atlanta FaZe
- SuperEv
- FaZe Booya
- Swagg
- Biffle
OpTic Texas
- SebasBaron
- Holly
- ZLaner
- Karma
Toronto Ultra
- Heisman
- Chrxnicle
- Overgirl
- Royalize
Los Angeles Guerrillas
- Apathy
- HusKerrs
- Unrational
- ScummN
Minnesota RØKKR
- Loony
- Standy
- Priestahh
- Blazt
Florida Mutineers
- Willett
- Davpadie
- Vivid
- Skyz
Seattle Surge
- kenzrosey
- Braalik
- exzachtt
- ForeignJase
Paris Legion
- skullface
- WarsZ
- Ottereyes
- Validhands
Boston Breach
- Coach Zed
- Capsidal
- Methodz
- Censor
Grev&Co
- Grev
- Luxecution
- PRAY3RS
- TorronixTV
TiberiousKhan
- XenoN
- EyeQew
- picNICK
- Nickool
Dad Bods
- Ebatez
- Ryda
- Djmas23
- Finessen
Haha
- Knofoe
- Sinycity
- cEighth
- OhItsArbiter
Team Diverge
- AlohaMy
- Deniro
- IntenseV0
- Tblickey
Underrated
- Rumblex1
- LvkaTTV
- Jony2kk
- Devo
JackalGetsCarried
- Jackal
- Jonnybro23
- Drifts
- Slimeydookie
GOATs
- FaZe Bloo
- Luvey
- zepti
- Lonnerdd