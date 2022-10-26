Call of Duty weapon mastery camos is getting an upgrade with Modern Warfare 2 including remastered versions of famous camos and even more achievements for completing challenges. Activision released an update blog just days before MW2 launches on all platforms detailing the upcoming mastery camo system.

There will be four mastery weapon camos in total with the launch of MW2 alongside the 51 unique weapons. The traditional Gold camo will be unlocked by completing every base camo challenge on any given weapon. These challenges will vary slightly depending on the weapon but the end result is still the same. Previously Call of Duty titles have taken on a different spin on the Gold camo, but MW2 is going all out this time around. The Gold camo will turn the entire weapon old, everything down to the iron sight and the bullets will have a golden shine to them.

Gold camo | Image via Activision

For those who think completing all the base camo challenges with one weapon is too simple, MW2 offers another challenge. Complete all the base camo challenges (unlock Gold) on every weapon from a certain category to unlock the Platinum camo. For example, unlock Gold on all the snipers or assault rifles to achieve this camo. This Platinum skin has previously been known as “diamond camo” in the previous title but will look slightly different in this title. The handle, trigger, iron sight, stock, and accents will all have the same golden finish but the main body of the weapon will be brushed platinum. This gives the weapon an overall cleaner look and still gives a nod to having to unlock the previous Gold camo.

Platinum camo | Image via Activision

There are two new forms of completionist camos in MW2: Polyatomic and Orion. These two can be unlocked at the same time but are no easy task to achieve. To earn these camos, players must reach Platinum in every weapon category to achieve the Polyatomic camo. This can be compared to Damascus from previous years although the styles could not be any different. Polyatomic plays on the previous version of the Dark Matter skins, typically unlocked by playing Zombies, with a purple and pink middle body. The rest of the skin is covered in black accents, drawing attention to the gem-like style in the middle.

Polyatomic camo | Image via Activision

Activision has gone one step further this year with their camos, giving players an additional camo for reaching Polyatomic. When a player has unlocked Polyatomic for all 51 skins that come with the game on release, they will unlock the final mastery camo, Orion. Orion is a new tier of mastery and features an oil-spill-like color scheme on the stock, grip, magazine, and iron sight. The middle will have the same gem style as on the Polyatomic skin but will instead be a mixture of blacks, instead drawing attention to the added parts of the gun instead of the body.