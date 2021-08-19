All known campaign characters in Call of Duty: Vanguard

It’s that time of the year for Call of Duty fans once again. While most CoD titles go down in history with fond memories, there will always be room for a new one in fans’ hearts.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is scheduled for a Nov. 5 release, and with Sledgehammer Games at the helm, fans will be traveling back to World War II.

Veterans may wonder if Vanguard is a sequel to 2017’s Call of Duty: WWII, but Vanguard is looking to become a separate title that will take a different approach to the same concept.

Though there have been instances where CoD series moved away from the single-player aspect of the game to put more emphasis on multiplayer, part of the player base enjoys the depth of CoD’s storylines—and Sledgehammer is cooking up a historical thriller for the fans.

For Vanguard, Sledgehammer is taking a deep dive into the battles that changed the course of the war. Unlike the first CoD game that focused on the European side of WWII, Vanguard will take place on multiple fronts, including North America, the Soviet Union, Hawaii, Coral Sea Islands, and Europe.

In these battles, there will be new characters that players will get to know throughout the story. Here are all the known characters in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Arthur Kingsley

Arthur Kingsley is the lead character of the Special Forces Squad that will be at the center of the story. The British Paratrooper is a part of the ninth Parachute Battalion and he’s based on Sidney Cornell. The character is portrayed by Chiké Okonkwo.

Polina Petrova

Originating from the Soviet Union, Lieutenant Polina Petrova is a part of the 138th Rifle Division. She’s based on Lyudmila Pavlichenko, who was an expert sniper and was also known as Lady Death.

She became a crucial part of the Special Forces Unit due to the bravery she showed while defending local people by fending off German forces.

Wade Jackson

Third on the list is Captain Wade Jackson, a U.S. fighter pilot for Scouting Squadron Six. Wade is based on Vernon “Mike” Micheel, who was a legendary pilot.

Lucas Riggs

The final part of the Special Forces Unit is Lucas Riggs from Australia. Actively participating in the North Africa front, Lucas Riggs is based on Charles Upham.

Heinrich Freisinger

A story would never be complete without a villain, and in Vanguard, that will be Heinrich Freisinger. As the director of Gestapo, you’ll be working toward putting an end to his plans in the upcoming campaign.