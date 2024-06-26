All challenges and rewards in MW3 Altered Strain event

A new collection event went live in Modern Warfare 3 as part of the Season Four Reloaded update, and it’s brought even more DNA strands for gamers to hunt down.

Recommended Videos

This new event began on June 26 and will run for a full month until season four comes to an end, so there’s plenty of time to complete it. There’s a lot of DNA to collect, so make sure to grab them when playing CoD.

Here’s everything to know about the Altered Strain event in MW3.

All challenges and rewards in MW3 Altered Strain

There are 19 total rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Altered Strain is another DNA-collecting event in MW3. DNA strands will drop from enemy players, Zombies, and Warzone caches and you must collect them to unlock all of the rewards in the event.

There are several kinds of DNA strands to find, marked by different colors, and some are time-gated and won’t release for several weeks.

Ade-DGT (Blue DNA)

390 Ade-DGT: Double XP token

780 Ade-DGT: Double weapon XP token

1,560 Ade-DGT: Double battle pass XP token

3,125 Ade-DGT: Double weapon XP token

6,250 Ade-DGT: Double weapon XP token

12,500 Ade-DGT: Double battle pass XP token

Cyto-RCG (Orange DNA)

780 Cyto-RCG: “First Strike” Mutation effect

1,560 Cyto-RCG: “Pet Strain” charm

3,125 Cyto-RCG: “Class Pet” emblem

6,250 Cyto-RCG: “Flop Shot” Mutation effect

12,500 Cyto-RCG: Double XP token

Yellow DNA (coming soon)

1,200: “Repocket” Mutation effect

2,340: “You Tried!” calling card

4,675: “Mutation Station” sticker

9,350: “Attuned” Mutation effect

Pink DNA (coming soon)

1,560: “Galvanized” Mutation effect

3,125: Battle pass tier skip

6,250: “Dendritic Devastation” weapon camo

These things will be everywhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Many of the rewards are basic, but some offer special perks within the Mutation modes added as part of Season Four Reloaded. The biggest rewards, though, are a new weapon camo and a special blueprint for one of the game’s guns.

There’s no other way to collect these special rewards, so make sure to finish the event while it’s here before they are gone forever.

Mastery reward: Strands and Slaughter blueprint

Your final rewrd. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel: Dozer-90 Long Barrel

Dozer-90 Long Barrel Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 50 Round Drum

Once all DNA samples are collected, you can unlock this blueprint for the SOA Subverter, “Strands and Slaughter.” It comes with some solid attachments and a very cool, DNA strand-like blueprint design.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy