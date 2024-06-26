All challenges and rewards in MW3 Altered Strain event

A new collection event went live in Modern Warfare 3 as part of the Season Four Reloaded update, and it’s brought even more DNA strands for gamers to hunt down.
This new event began on June 26 and will run for a full month until season four comes to an end, so there’s plenty of time to complete it. There’s a lot of DNA to collect, so make sure to grab them when playing CoD.
Here’s everything to know about the Altered Strain event in MW3.
All challenges and rewards in MW3 Altered Strain
Altered Strain is another DNA-collecting event in MW3. DNA strands will drop from enemy players, Zombies, and Warzone caches and you must collect them to unlock all of the rewards in the event.
There are several kinds of DNA strands to find, marked by different colors, and some are time-gated and won’t release for several weeks.
Ade-DGT (Blue DNA)
- 390 Ade-DGT: Double XP token
- 780 Ade-DGT: Double weapon XP token
- 1,560 Ade-DGT: Double battle pass XP token
- 3,125 Ade-DGT: Double weapon XP token
- 6,250 Ade-DGT: Double weapon XP token
- 12,500 Ade-DGT: Double battle pass XP token
Cyto-RCG (Orange DNA)
- 780 Cyto-RCG: “First Strike” Mutation effect
- 1,560 Cyto-RCG: “Pet Strain” charm
- 3,125 Cyto-RCG: “Class Pet” emblem
- 6,250 Cyto-RCG: “Flop Shot” Mutation effect
- 12,500 Cyto-RCG: Double XP token
Yellow DNA (coming soon)
- 1,200: “Repocket” Mutation effect
- 2,340: “You Tried!” calling card
- 4,675: “Mutation Station” sticker
- 9,350: “Attuned” Mutation effect
Pink DNA (coming soon)
- 1,560: “Galvanized” Mutation effect
- 3,125: Battle pass tier skip
- 6,250: “Dendritic Devastation” weapon camo
Many of the rewards are basic, but some offer special perks within the Mutation modes added as part of Season Four Reloaded. The biggest rewards, though, are a new weapon camo and a special blueprint for one of the game’s guns.
There’s no other way to collect these special rewards, so make sure to finish the event while it’s here before they are gone forever.
Mastery reward: Strands and Slaughter blueprint
- Barrel: Dozer-90 Long Barrel
- Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor
- Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
- Magazine: 50 Round Drum
Once all DNA samples are collected, you can unlock this blueprint for the SOA Subverter, “Strands and Slaughter.” It comes with some solid attachments and a very cool, DNA strand-like blueprint design.