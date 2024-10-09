All challenges and rewards in Call of Duty’s MW3 Rewind event

After a long year, Modern Warfare 3’s time in the sun is set to end with the launch of Black Ops 6 on Oct. 25. And Activision is sending the game off with one last free event: MWIII Rewind

MW3 will be remembered fondly by fans of multiplayer. Sledgehammer Games really did a great job supporting the title with post-launch support, including many free camos, free events, several collaborations, and additions such as Aftermarket Parts throughout six seasons of free content to enjoy.

MW3‘s MWIII Rewind event kicks off on Oct. 9, and features a final set of rewards that can be earned for free via a set of challenges, including multiple weapon camos, multiple operator skins, and several other cosmetics like calling cards and more.

Read on below for all the info we have on the MWIII Rewind event before it comes to a conclusion in one week.

MW3 Rewind challenges and rewards

So long, partner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike previous events like it, there doesn’t seem to be a way to complete these challenges in MWZ or Warzone. But since this event is a goodbye to MW3 as we know it, it makes sense that the challenges are confined to MW3’s multiplayer.

Here’s every reward to unlock and how to get them in MWIII Rewind.

“Hard Copy” emblem Get 10 operator kills with a melee weapon while sliding or shortly after sprinting.

“Krampus in Town” large decal Get two operator kills with an LMG or pistol within 15 seconds five times.

“Live, Laugh, Lava” weapon camo Get seven operator kills with the JAK Purifier or Thermobaric Grenade lethal.

“Hangry” emblem Get three operator double kills with the Spear or Sledgehammer.

“Dance of the Cockroaches” large decal Get seven operator double kills with an akimbo attachment equipped to an SMG.

“Sunset Armageddon” weapon camo Get 15 operator kills with a suppressed weapon and the Blacklight Flashlight perk equipped.

“Cloudy Day” weapon camo Get seven one-shot-one-kill operator kills with the Crossbow or Torque 35.

“Side-Scroller” calling card Get five operator headshot kills with LMGs.

“Curated Collection” calling card Get 10 operator one-shot-one-kills or melee kills.

“Still Dead” weapon sticker Get 10 operator kills with an Extreme Magnification Scope, or a Hybrid Scope with Extreme Magnification active, equipped on a Sniper.

“Tall Order” weapon camo Deploy five Counter-UAV, UAV, or Advanced UAV killstreaks or scorestreaks.

“Sparkle and Shine” weapon camo Get 15 operator kills with an Akimbo attachment equipped to any weapon.

“Bricked” weapon camo Get seven operator hipfire kills with the Tyr or Basilisk pistol.

“Permanent Pause” weapon charm Perform three finishing moves on operators.



Thankfully, none of the above challenges are super time-consuming or difficult. In fact, most of them can be completed in a handful of games by playing the Hardcore version of the Shipment or Small Map playlists. Others may take a bit more time or patience, but nothing is too difficult to finish.

Many of them will have required playing MW3 in the past to unlock items, such as the Torque 35, Spear, and JAK Purifier, but if you missed out on getting them before, you can find them as an Armory Unlock challenge in your multiplayer menus.

MW3 Rewind Mastery reward

One last skin for the road. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Batch Test” and “Balloon Test” operator skins for Jabber Complete all MWIII Rewind challenges.



The final free rewards are two more crash dummy-like skins for Jabber, which are similar to the first-ever additional skin for the game, which was also of the same theme and also for Jabber. Sometimes, things just come full circle like that.

Thanks for the memories and months worth of fun, MW3. You survived a very poorly-reviewed campaign to deliver one of the best live-service experiences in the history of the franchise.

