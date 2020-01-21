Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann has created his own esports organization, Grizi Esport

Barcelona’s world-famous soccer player Antoine Griezmann launched a new esports organization called Grizi Esport yesterday.

The organization will be run by Antoine’s brother, Theo Griezmann, who will preside over Grizi Esport as the head manager.

Grizi Esport is looking to sign Fortnite, League of Legends, Rainbow 6, FIFA, and CS:GO players. The organization could decide to make its way into more games in the future, too.

Anyone who wants to try out for the many teams on offer can do so by emailing the organization. If you feel like you’re a high enough rank and want to join Griezmann’s esports organization, now is the time to try.

Griezmann has shown his passion for video games in the past. He celebrated a goal in the 2018 FIFA World Cup final by doing Fortnite’s “Take the L” dance.

It’s unclear how far Grizi Esport will go in the future or if it’ll be able to recruit any high-caliber players. Many of Griezmann’s fans will likely wait with bated breath to see if any of the teams that the organization ends up creating can compete with the best.