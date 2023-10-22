Baldur’s Gate 3’s ‘worst bank ever’ is so lucrative to steal from, players just can’t resist

Players simply can’t resist robbing a bank in Baldur’s Gate 3’s third act. It’s full of gold and valuable items, but the vault is so poorly guarded that even Lawful Good characters just can’t keep their hands off. But is there more to the story than meets the eye?

In a Reddit thread from Oct. 20, players shared their strategies and theories behind the absurdly weak security in act three’s Counting House.

At the entrance, the clerk himself does initially try to prevent you from entering the vault. He asks whether you have a vault pass, but if you don’t, worry not. Just say you’re one of the gang members, and the clerk will let you in, no questions asked.

Descending into the vault, you can’t help but notice that there are no guards and no security measures in place to stop thieves from stealing all the valuable loot. There are no traps or protective spells, and all the locks can be picked with a regular spell or simple tools.

On top of this, if you help the guards with the cultists deeper down in the vault, they will let you lockpick all the safes and take whatever you want. It makes you wonder why anyone trusts this bank with even the smallest deposits.

By the entrance to the bank, you’ll find a visitors’ journal that explains in detail what happened to the guards in the Counting House. It turns out the banker, Rakath, dismissed them. You’ll also find a letter in the mailbox that explains why there’s minimal magical security: There usually is, but the bank flooded recently, so the security systems had to be disabled.

It’s great to see Larian thought things through and added a reasonable explanation for why the bank has no security, and that it’s not just an oversight. Regardless of your character’s morals, the Counting House is a fantastic place to get your hands on some extra gold and unique items at the start of act three.

