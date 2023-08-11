Baldur’s Gate 3 players agree it’s perfect example of how games should be made

If you haven’t heard about Baldur’s Gate 3’s success in the last few days, you’ve been living under a rock. The game is beloved by players around the world who believe it’s the perfect example of how games should be done nowadays.

Two players started separate discussions on Aug. 10 on Reddit about how the game feels so complete, they feel like they’ve been ripping Larian Studios off by only paying $60 for it. They also claim they were frustrated for many years with Baldur’s Gate 3 taking so long to make, but after playing it for themselves, they feel like it’s completely understandable.

“After seeing the game that we have, I totally think the wait period was justified. It’s so refreshing to play a semi-open world RPG that doesn’t feel empty and lifeless,” one post reads. Many players agree, stating it’s a 10/10 for them, and it “ticks the boxes of pretty much everything I’ve ever wanted out of a game.”

We treasure Baldur's Gate 3 like Shadowheart values her artifact in the game.

“I’ve told multiple friends that I feel like Act 1 is a $60 game by itself,” another played underlined. I personally agree with this sentiment. I’ve already spent a bunch of hours enjoying my adventures in Baldur’s Gate 3, but I’m still in the first act of the game too.

All in all, it’s understandable where their point of view is coming from. Many renowned gaming franchises release a new game almost yearly and demand $60 or more from their players for it. These games are often met with backlash, with players believing many of them are just copies of previous entries in the series, and the devs haven’t had enough time to make a proper new game.

One such example I’ve stumbled across lately has been the newly-announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Under its reveal trailer on YouTube, many fans claim the devs will release “a DLC as a full game,” instead of a polished, standalone title.

