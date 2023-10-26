Baldur’s Gate 3 players absolutely love one underrated character you might have missed

The Circus of The Last Days is filled with some of the game's best personalities.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with so many NPCs that it’s easy to pass one by without saying hello, but fans seem to agree there’s one you don’t want to miss.

In a post to Reddit, one player noted how they “absolutely love” one of the many exceptionally interesting personalities that exist at the Circus of The Last Days.

While the circus has numerous hilarious and unique vendors and characters like Zara the Mummy, the Djinn Akabi, and necromancer Lucretious, one character stands out as the funniest to talk to: Popper.

The tiny Kobold wearing a silly top hat with a bow almost never fails to get a chuckle out of players that pass by. Despite his silly dialect, you have to respect his hustle. Is everything he sells something he stole off of a dead body or looted from a grave? Sure, but look at how cute his little hat is, and he calls his goods “treatos.” It’s so adorable.

In the Reddit thread, the fan of Popper quickly points to one of Popper’s best quotes, which is meant to disarm players, even though it comes across as mildly concerning.

“Don’t worry, I only takes junks from dead people,” Popper says. “I is nice.”

You can fish for another fun line of dialogue that shows how flippant Popper regards the idea of death by speaking to him after encountering murderous shapeshifters. While many attendants leave the circus following the terrifying fight that puts innocent bystanders in danger, Popper is completely unphased.

“I die, you die, we all die,” he says. “Big woof! Have a treato.”

While his carefree attitude toward death is somewhat concerning, Popper certainly does a good job of helping players take a step back and reassess what’s important in life. In the grand scheme of things, death is a serious topic, but letting the idea of it consume us will keep us from finding true happiness—and treatos.

