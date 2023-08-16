Baldur’s Gate 3 players agree on best companion, and we’re not surprised

There’s a variety of companions players can choose from during their Baldur’s Gate 3 playthroughs, but the community agrees one of them is the best.

BG3 players believe Karlach is the one companion that stands out above the rest due to her charming character, and frankly speaking, we fully agree. Some players pointed out a few other companions, but it was the fiery Tiefling who boasted the most praise in an Aug. 15 Reddit thread.

The author of the discussion kept it short and underlined a few reasons why Karlach is so awesome. Karlach being a big kid inside a Tiefling body, her iconic one-liners, and sweet but fierce character were among them. “She fucking rules. Her story, her model, her play style, her voice acting. Just unreal,” the player said.

Karlach is definitely the most likable companion in the game. Image via Larian Studios

Many in the comments agreed with the sentiment, voicing why they love Karlach so much. We enjoy her company for the same reasons.

Some joked even other companions, who tend to disagree with many things, are fond of Karlach. “I mean she is so likable that Shadowheart and Lae’Zel…who disagree about everything both like her,” one player said.

Karlach can be found pretty early on in Baldur’s Gate 3. Due to being a Barbarian, she’s a strong asset in almost every party, and her personality makes it all worth it. She’s the first to jump into the fight and has memorable lines and tons of good-hearted traits. In other words, there’s no reason to dislike her, unless you’re on an evil playthrough.

