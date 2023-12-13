Does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have New Game Plus?

Will New Game Plus mode coming to the world of Pandora?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is the latest game from publisher Ubisoft and developer Massive Entertainment that takes players to the lush and verdant world of Pandora from James Cameron’s Avatar film series.

Players have been enjoying the journey in Pandora, and want to know if they can take another swing once they’ve finished, so does it have New Game Plus?

Does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have a New Game Plus mode?

There is no New Game Plus mode for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora as of yet. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

At the time of writing, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora does not currently have a New Game Plus Mode. Ubisoft has not said whether the game will be getting a New Game Plus mode, though it could be possible as several Ubisoft games did not have the mode on release but did get one after the launch, such as Far Cry 6 and Assasin’s Creed Mirage.

That said, there are also Ubisoft games that did not get any kind of New Game Plus following release, such as Assain’s Creed Valhalla.

Massive doesn’t have experience with creating New Game Plus for their previous video games either, as the games they have worked on have all been looter shooter types that don’t call for this kind of mode, such as Tom Clancy’s The Division and The Division 2.

We will keep you updated as to whether Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be receiving a New Game Plus mode if Ubisoft or Massive offers up any kind of information in regards to this.