Astro Bot release countdown: Exact start time and date

After the surprising success of Astro’s Playroom, Sony decided to go all out and give Astro a full game—Astro Bot. This was one of the most colorful and charming trailers on the PlayStation Showcase event, and if you’re as excited as us, hopefully, this countdown timer can help you.

Astro’s Playroom wasn’t meant to be more than a technical demo showcasing all the new PS5 features. Despite this, it was a very well-received game. It offered incredibly tight controls, fun platforms, memorable locations, and plenty of Easter eggs and fully utilized the Dual Sense controller. In fact, even to this day, we aren’t sure if there’s a PS5 game that uses the Dual Sense better than Astro’s Playroom.

Needless to say, many fans of the technical demo wanted more, and Sony is giving us exactly that, as revealed during the PlayStation Showcase event. Astro Bot is a full AAA premium-priced game. From the trailer, it seems like the game will follow the same format and gameplay mechanics as Astro’s Playroom. Expect plenty of locations from Sony’s previous titles and lots of collectibles. You might need to hold your Dual Sense controller in ways you couldn’t even imagine. Finally, another game that’s going to use the touchpad.

Release countdown for Astro Bot

We always thought the Dual Sense looked like a spaceship. Image via Sony

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 3 : 6 : 1 2 : 2 3 : 1 5

Astro Bot is scheduled to come out on Sept. 6, 2024, so it’s actually not that far off into the future. While we don’t have a release time yet, we expect it to be a midnight release, just like most Sony exclusives.

