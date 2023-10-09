Best weapons in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, ranked

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Basim has a unique two-weapon fighting style wherein he wields both a sword and dagger. Every weapon not only has its regular damage stats but also a unique effect that can drastically alter the flow of combat.

Upgrading weapons takes a massive priority in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, so there are not as many weapons as you might find in other Assassin’s Creed games. Still, there is a plethora of rare and legendary weapons to be found around ancient Baghdad. If you are looking for the best weapons in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, here’s where you need to look.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Best weapons, listed

Since Basim’s fighting style incorporates both a sword and dagger, this list is split between the best swords and daggers found in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. While some sword and dagger combinations pair up nicely, you can select from any combination of weapons found in your inventory. Aside from your primary weapons, you can also unlock other tools such as Smoke Bombs or Blowdarts to add to your arsenal as well.

The best daggers in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

3) Initiate of Alamut Dagger

Though this is first dagger you get, it is one of the best | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Initiate Dagger is the first dagger weapon you unlock after completing the ‘A New Beginning’ quest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Though you might think of this as only a starter weapon, I found that this dagger can actually carry you throughout the entire game.

Parrying is a crucial part of Assassin’s Creed Mirage combat and a quick way to get easy kills whenever you find yourself overwhelmed. This dagger’s special ability grants 25 percent extra damage with parries, making it an efficient tool, especially whenever upgraded.

2) Dagger of Time

This dagger’s ability to slow time can disrupt the flow of combat in your favor | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Dagger of Time is an exclusive weapon to the Deluxe edition and Collector’s Case and is one of the best daggers I’ve used in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. As its name may suggest, this dagger’s special ability allows you to temporarily slow time whenever you land a perfect parry. Though you only have three seconds of slowed time, this is a massive advantage to either land additional blows to an enemy or to attempt to escape.

1) Samsaama

The Samsaam Dagger is the single best lifesteal weapon in the game | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Samsaama dagger is the best dagger in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This Legendary dagger is found as part of ‘The Calling’ quest, wherein you find a secret underground tunnel beneath an Oasis. In order to get this dagger, however, you need to collect at least two Mysterious Shards.

This dagger not only deals considerable damage but also heals Basim for every fifth hit for 10 percent of your total health bar. I found myself taking damage early and often in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and this dagger provided an excellent alternative to constantly burning Elixirs. If you find yourself in extended fights, this dagger will quite literally be a lifesaver.

Best swords in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

3) Hidden One Sword

The Hidden One sword applies a slow-acting poison to its targets | Screenshot by Dot Esports

This sword can be found in the Caravanserai during the First Order quest, where you assassinate your first target, Al-Ghul. This can be found in the central building of the restricted area locked inside a barred door. To get to this, you can climb through the window above and break the lock with a throwing knife.

The Hidden One Sword applies poison with every fifth hit landed on an enemy. This is a great source of additional passive damage. I found this incredibly useful in fights against multiple enemies, where I had to regularly switch targets. This is also great for taking down heavily armored targets that normally only take damage from the back.

2) Rostam Sword

The Rostam Sword is earned through a Contract dubbed ‘The Weapons Dealer.’ Considering that most Contracts only give out tokens or Dirham as a reward, this is one of the best rewards for completing a Contract.

The Rostam Sword holds the Chain Reaction perk, where every consecutive attack deals five percent additional damage, stacking up to 50 percent. Though you will run through a single enemy’s health bar far before you reach the maximum stack potential, this is another excellent choice if you are taking on a large group, as you will begin to shred through enemy health bars the longer the fight goes on.

1) Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar

This sword has a deadly trade-off, but with the right dagger combination, it is definitely worth it | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Similar to the Samsaama Dagger, the Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar is found in the hidden area underneath the Oasis located in ‘The Calling’ quest. This sword might initially appear like a difficult tradeoff, although you will find that it is definitely worth any price you have to pay.

Though Basim’s max health is lowered by 50 percent, the damage you output is increased by 50 percent. Whenever paired with the Samsaama, which heals on every fifth hit, you hardly notice your lowered max health. I definitely wouldn’t recommend the sword without the accompanying dagger, so make sure that you come prepared with enough Mysterious Shards.

