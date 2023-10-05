What does the Mysterious Shard do in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

The Mysterious Shard is an item you can find in Assassin’s Creed Mirage after reuniting with Nehal. Though Basim takes a clear interest in collecting this ominous item, it is not clear until much later what the Mysterious Shards do.

Unlike the various Tokens you can find throughout Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the Mysterious Shard is not a spendable currency, but it can help you find some incredibly powerful gear and upgrades later on. If you are either trying to discover what this item is used for or trying to find more Mysterious Shards, here’s what you need to know.

What do you use Mysterious Shards for in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Mysterious Shards are used to unlock unique and powerful gear, dubbed Isu loot. Later in the game, Basim’s friend Nehal will send you out on a mission to find an oasis and underwater cave. This can be located north of the Aqarquf Dunes.

In this hidden area are several locked doors with slots for the Mysterious Shards. Each door contains its own unique piece of Isu gear and requires a set amount of Shards to open. I stopped to collect all the Mysterious Shards before venturing to the underwater cave so I could reap the entirety of my rewards without needing to double back.

Loot Amount of Shards Description Samsaama Dagger Requires Two Mysterious Shards 27 Damage

47 Defensive Damage

Every fifth hit heals for 10-percent of your max health. Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar Sword Requires Three Mysterious Shards 46 Damage

78 Defensive Damage

50-percent decrease to your maximum health

50-percent increase to all damage Milad’s Outift Requires Five Mysterious Shards Air Assassinations cause lightning effect that stuns nearby enemies.

Given the unique effects each of these pieces of gear has, it is worth your while to track down these Mysterious Shards. My personal favorite piece of gear from this haul is undoubtedly the Samsaama Dagger.

How to find Mysterious Shards in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Mysterious Shards are scattered throughout Baghdad, so keep an eye on your map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mysterious Shards are scattered throughout Baghdad, either found in containers or able to be pickpocketed off civilians.

You can identify a shard location by looking on your map and finding a golden shard icon, considerably unique from the other icons that fill your map.

Each major region in Assassin’s Creed Mirage contains only two Mysterious Shards, which includes the wilderness areas. Once you have found two in your current area, you can then move on to your next location.

After finding all the Mysterious Shards, go to Nehal’s Oasis for a reward.

