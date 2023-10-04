Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to pickpocket successfully

Just don't get caught. You know what they did to thieves back then?

As a member of the Hidden Ones and a former street rat, Basim has learned how to pick the pockets of those around him.

Pickpocketing is a little bit trickier in Assassin’s Creed Mirage than it was in old Assassin’s Creed games, though. Here’s how to do it.

Who can you pickpocket in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Gimme that money. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can pickpocket anyone who has a coin purse dangling temptingly from their waist. All throughout the streets of Baghdad, people who really should know better just leave their valuables hanging off their hips. I noticed you can spot these purses normally just by looking around, but you can also use Eagle Vision to highlight them.

What can you pickpocket in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

You can pickpocket tokens needed to hire mercenaries, bribe merchants, and unlock chests, as well as money, consumable items like throwing knives and health elixirs, and crafting components from the wallets of Baghdad’s residents. Some people, who will be highlighted on your minimap, also carry valuable artifacts that Dervis is looking for. Hot tip: I found out you can also just kill these people and loot their corpses, it’s much easier.

How do you pickpocket in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Easy does it. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Pickpocketing in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a timed minigame—you’ve got to hit the interaction button (Triangle on PS5, what I played on) when the moving lines fall within the blue shape. It’s tricky to get the timing right. I failed the first few times during the tutorial level, but you only get a bit of notoriety for it.

Some pockets are harder to pick than others. Not all the blue areas are the same size. It seems the more valuable the contents of the pocket, the tighter the timing window. The key to picking pockets in Mirage is patience. Don’t rush and jump the gun, because you’ll fail. Just wait for the line to get into the blue area and hit the button.

Most importantly, keep practicing. I picked every pocket I could as I walked through the crowded streets from one objective to the next, and by the time I got where I needed to go, my own pockets were full to bursting, and I’d mastered the timing.

What happens if you fail a pickpocket in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

If you mistime your button press, you fail the pickpocket, gain a little bit of notoriety, and nearby guards may chase you, so be sure to leave the area quickly. You also don’t get the contents of the purse, obviously. There are so many pockets to pick, though, that I never found failure to be much of a hurdle. Just run around the corner and try again.

Is there any way to make pickpocketing easier in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

So far, I’ve only found one perk that makes pickpocketing easier in Mirage. There are different armor sets that you can unlock, either by purchasing them from merchants or finding them in chests, and they come with perks, so one of these may make it easier too, but for now, practise makes perfect.

