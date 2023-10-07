Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to find the ‘Hidden Place’ and complete The Calling mission

The Calling is an Assassin’s Creed Mirage mission given by Nehal that alludes to a hidden place somewhere north of the Aqarquf Dunes. Along these rolling sand dunes hides some of the best loot in Mirage, though finding this place and actually unlocking these treasures can be a massive challenge without guidance.

The ‘Aqarquf Dunes are part of the wider wilderness region in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Finding one obscure location in this large area can be extremely challenging. If you are looking for the Hidden Place to complete Nehal’s The Calling mission, here’s where you need to go and also what you should probably bring.

Where to find the Hidden Place in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The Aqarquf Dunes are a large region of sandy desert.

The Hidden Place north of the Aqarquf Dunes is found directly to the east of Anbar by a large oasis noted on the map. The easiest way to reach this destination is to mark the Viewpoint icon near the oasis and head in this direction.

Whenever you reach the viewpoint, look around the camp for Al Ghul’s letter. This can spawn both upstairs near the Viewpoint itself or by the body of water near two treasure hunters. Al Ghul, who you have likely already assassinated in a previous mission, hints at a hidden chamber under the Oasis.

Al-Ghul's Letter will trigger Basim to find the hidden chamber beneath the waters.

After reading this letter, call Enkidu to circle the body of water. At the southern end of the lake, you should be able to spot a hidden entrance with your feathery companion. Now as Basim, you can dive under the oasis and resurface to find the hidden chamber yourself.

Once you descend far enough into the chamber, you will have three legendary unlockable items just waiting for you. Before you can claim your prize, you do need to meet one more requirement.

Dive enter the water to find the entry to this hidden location.

How to unlock the Legendary Items in the Hidden Place in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

There are three legendary items found within the Hidden Place: the Samsaama Dagger, the Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar Sword, and the Mildad’s Outfit. To unlock these items you need to place the required number of Mysterious Shards into the pillar for each respective item.

At this point, you have probably picked up or noticed the Mysterious Shard item that randomly appears across ancient Baghdad. These strange golden items can be found in each region, spawning randomly on the ground or finding off specific individuals that you need to either kill or pickpocket.

Mysterious Shards are randomly placed in each region of Baghdad.

Each item requires a specific number of Mysterious Shards; the Samsaama Dagger needs only two shards, the Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar Sword requires three, and the Milad’s Outfit needs five shards. I recommend picking up the Samsaama Dagger first, as its healing benefits aided me greatly throughout the campaign.

If you don’t already have all the required Mysterious Shards, you can always revisit the Hidden Place later. I recommend unlocking the Viewpoint so you can fast-travel and cut down the time it takes to reach this obscure location.

