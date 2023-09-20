Assassin’s Creed Mirage system requirements: PC specifications

If your PC wasn't built in the stone age, you should run Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is promising a return to the series’ stealth roots, which has sparked the interest of many who’ve found the latest entries to be centered too much on action. If you are among the crowd eager to see if Ubisoft keeps its promises, you should be pleased to know that the Assassin’s Creed Mirage PC specifications are rather tame.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is one of many major AAA games scheduled for a 2023 release, but while many of its counterparts either outright demanded a high-tier PC as part of the requirements to play or promised good performance at lower specs, which they failed to deliver, Mirage comes with a reasonable set of PC requirements that most gamers should match.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage PC specs

Minimum

1080p resolution

Target: Low preset, 30 fps

Low preset, 30 fps GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB), AMD Radeon RX 570 (4 GB), Intel Arc A380 (6 GB)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB), AMD Radeon RX 570 (4 GB), Intel Arc A380 (6 GB) CPU: Intel Core i7 4790K, Intel Core i5 8400 for Intel Arc with ReBAR, AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i7 4790K, Intel Core i5 8400 for Intel Arc with ReBAR, AMD Ryzen 5 1600 RAM: 8 GB dual-channel

8 GB dual-channel OS: Windows 10, Windows 11

Windows 10, Windows 11 SSD storage: 40 GB

Recommended

1080p resolution

Target: High preset, 60 fps

High preset, 60 fps GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 TI (6 GB), AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (6 GB), Intel Arc A750 (8 GB)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 TI (6 GB), AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (6 GB), Intel Arc A750 (8 GB) CPU: Intel Core i7 8700K, AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i7 8700K, AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM: 16 GB dual-channel

16 GB dual-channel OS: Windows 10, Windows 11

Windows 10, Windows 11 SSD storage: 40 GB

Enthusiast

1440p resolution

Target: High preset, 60 fps

High preset, 60 fps GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 (8 GB), AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (8 GB), Intel Arc A770 (8 GB)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 (8 GB), AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (8 GB), Intel Arc A770 (8 GB) CPU: Intel Core i7 9700K, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Intel Core i7 9700K, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X RAM: 16 GB dual-channel

16 GB dual-channel OS: Windows 10, Windows 11

SSD storage: 40 GB

Ultra

4K resolution

Target: Ultra preset, 60 fps

Ultra preset, 60 fps GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (10 GB), AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT (16 GB)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (10 GB), AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT (16 GB) CPU: Intel Core i5 11600K, AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Core i5 11600K, AMD Ryzen 5 5600X RAM: 16 GB dual-channel

16 GB dual-channel OS: Windows 10, Windows 11

Windows 10, Windows 11 SSD storage: 40 GB

Assassin’s Creed Mirage also requires DirectX 12 to run.

Ubisoft has made sure that a maximum number of PC players will be able to run Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which is definitely refreshing to see. Even if you have to lower the graphics a little, the fact that seven-year-old graphics cards can run a AAA game at all is admirable. The only thing left is for the actual launch optimization to match these promised hardware specs.

