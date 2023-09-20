Assassin’s Creed Mirage system requirements: PC specifications

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is promising a return to the series’ stealth roots, which has sparked the interest of many who’ve found the latest entries to be centered too much on action. If you are among the crowd eager to see if Ubisoft keeps its promises, you should be pleased to know that the Assassin’s Creed Mirage PC specifications are rather tame.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage is one of many major AAA games scheduled for a 2023 release, but while many of its counterparts either outright demanded a high-tier PC as part of the requirements to play or promised good performance at lower specs, which they failed to deliver, Mirage comes with a reasonable set of PC requirements that most gamers should match.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage PC specs
Minimum
- 1080p resolution
- Target: Low preset, 30 fps
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB), AMD Radeon RX 570 (4 GB), Intel Arc A380 (6 GB)
- CPU: Intel Core i7 4790K, Intel Core i5 8400 for Intel Arc with ReBAR, AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- RAM: 8 GB dual-channel
- OS: Windows 10, Windows 11
- SSD storage: 40 GB
Recommended
- 1080p resolution
- Target: High preset, 60 fps
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 TI (6 GB), AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (6 GB), Intel Arc A750 (8 GB)
- CPU: Intel Core i7 8700K, AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- RAM: 16 GB dual-channel
- OS: Windows 10, Windows 11
- SSD storage: 40 GB
Enthusiast
- 1440p resolution
- Target: High preset, 60 fps
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 (8 GB), AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (8 GB), Intel Arc A770 (8 GB)
- CPU: Intel Core i7 9700K, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- RAM: 16 GB dual-channel
- OS: Windows 10, Windows 11
- SSD storage: 40 GB
Ultra
- 4K resolution
- Target: Ultra preset, 60 fps
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (10 GB), AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT (16 GB)
- CPU: Intel Core i5 11600K, AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- RAM: 16 GB dual-channel
- OS: Windows 10, Windows 11
- SSD storage: 40 GB
Assassin’s Creed Mirage also requires DirectX 12 to run.
Ubisoft has made sure that a maximum number of PC players will be able to run Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which is definitely refreshing to see. Even if you have to lower the graphics a little, the fact that seven-year-old graphics cards can run a AAA game at all is admirable. The only thing left is for the actual launch optimization to match these promised hardware specs.