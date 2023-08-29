Armored Core 6: How to beat the HC and High-Mobility LC in AC6

The PCA isn’t happy with you in Armored Core 6. You just blew up several of its heavy cruisers, and its ACs, and were seen littering. The sentence is death.

Unless you want a nice, cozy plot in the mech graveyard you’ll need to bring your A-game. Luckily though this is a two-vs-two as Rusty from the Vespers will fight alongside you.

This is an interesting fight because one enemy AC favors the ground and the other the skies. You’ll have to tailor your build to suit combat on both terra firma and in the air.

That brings us nicely to weapons; what should you bring?

We recommend:

Right Arm – Vvc-760PR Plasma Rifle

Left Arm – HI-21: BU-TT/A

Right Shoulder – BML-G2/P05MLT-10

Left Shoulder – Vvc-703PM

With this setup, you’ll be able to fight high and low.

How to beat the HC and Mobility LC in Armored Core 6

The HC’s attack pattern in AC6

It was at this moment that he knew… he messed up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The HC has a massive energy sword, a shield, and twin pulse cannons on its shoulders. It’s really its melee strikes you have to watch out for. They do tons of damage, stagger you instantly, and are just generally unpleasant.

We’re sure you’ve heard the phrase “your greatest strength can be your greatest weakness.” It’s very applicable here. All you need to do to handle the HC is bait him into attacking you and then dodge backward.

He’ll lunge forward, hitting nothing but air, while you blast away with your 10-cell missile launcher, plasma missiles, and plasma rifle. Rinse and repeat this approach a few times and he’ll be pushing up big metal daisies.

The High Mobility LC’s attack pattern in AC6

Come down here and fight like a man. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The High Mobility LC won’t touch the ground for the entire fight. Living up to his name, he’s tricky to get a lock on. This is where a medium to long-range fire control system comes in handy so make sure you have one equipped.

To fight him you can either go vertical or stay on the ground. We found it slightly easier getting a missile lock from up high but you’ll need to land and recover your boosters periodically.

We love it when they explode. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This half of the fight is thankfully pretty straightforward as the HM LC will be focused on Rusty. You can just sit back, line up your missile locks, and blast away.

