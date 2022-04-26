Who is Newcastle’s voice actor in Apex Legends?

Respawn confirmed this week the latest season of Apex Legends, Saviors, with a cinematic trailer that, among other things, debuted the latest character to make it to the game: Newcastle.

The latest edition to the game’s roster of legends is a tanky shield user named Jackson Williams, and he is the brother of Bangalore who was thought to be deceased.

Presenting…your new competition, though you may have met before—@GabeKunda as Newcastle! pic.twitter.com/7Gu6Kbf3ze — Respawn (@Respawn) April 25, 2022

He is voiced by 28-year-old American actor Gabe Kunda. You might recognize his voice because of characters in other games that he has voiced. In VALORANT, Kunda voices KAY/O, and in Warzone he is the voice actor for Jackal.

Before this role, Kunda was also known for his roles in shows like Black Clover, Deca-Dence, and Kemono Michi: Rise Up. He also played smaller roles in massively popular shows like Attack on Titan and One Piece.

Newcastle will be added to Apex Legends when Season 13, Saviors, begins on May 10. At that time, the new featured map, Storm Point will also be added.