Category:
Apex Legends

Who is Alter in Apex Legends? All leaked abilities and lore

Apex's newest legend is very familiar with the Void.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Mar 27, 2024 11:59 am
Wraith stands in front of a portal.
Image via Respawn Entertainment

Without any official confirmation, everything we know about the new Apex Legends legend in season 21 comes from rumors and speculation, but there are still plenty of pieces we can put together.

Recommended Videos

Based on the battle pass counter, Apex season 21 will start in the first week of May, meaning we’re still a few weeks away from learning concrete information about the upcoming major update. Community members got their first few breadcrumbs when well-known Apex Legends leaker Osvaldatore claimed that season 21’s new legend is Alter. Here is everything the leak revealed about the new character.

All leaked Alter abilities in Apex Legends

The following abilities all come from leaks, and as such are not official and subject to change. There’s no way of knowing if the leaks are accurate, or if they came from an earlier build that will naturally change in the course of development, as Apex fans saw with abilities for Catalyst, Ballistic, and Conduit.

Class: Skirmisher

Passive – Gift from the Rift: Alter can interact with a deathbox from a distance and claim one item. Alter cannot grab a Shield Core for an armor swap using this ability.

Tactical – Void Passage: Alter’s tactical creates a portal passageway through a surface.

Ultimate – Void Nexus: Alter creates a regroup point that all allies can remotely interact with to open a phase tunnel back to that location.

Who is Alter in Apex Legends?

Wraith
Apex community members believe there is a connection between Wraith and Alter. Image via Respawn Entertainment

When you take into account Wraith’s backstory provided by the devs, it wouldn’t be a stretch to assume that Alter and Wraith are connected somehow based on their similar appearances. As we know, Renee Hope Blasey was a scientist on a project codenamed Wraith. Blasey ended up becoming a guinea pig for her own experiments that aimed to prove the existence of other dimensions after getting betrayed by her partner. After Blasey woke up, she had lost all of memories so entering the Apex Games served as a way to learn what happened.

Part of that discovery process led to Blasey learning there are alternate versions of herself in other dimensions who are able to communicate with one another. Alter’s leaked abilities led community members to hypothesize that Alter is one of the alternate versions of Wraith.

On the other hand, Osvaldatore mentioned they don’t know if Alter will share lore with Wraith, but that they’re allegedly already slated to have shared lore with a different legend, possibly lending credence to those who thought the new legend could be Catalyst’s friend Margo when Alter’s portrait first popped up in the background of a devstream.

We won’t know for sure what to expect from the new Apex Legends season 21 character until Respawn Entertainment provides more details.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Here are the early LoL Patch 14.7 patch notes
Train Conductor Ornn skin Choo Choo Ornn for April Fools 2024
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Apex Legends
Apex Legends
Here are the early LoL Patch 14.7 patch notes
Isaac McIntyre and others Isaac McIntyre and others Mar 27, 2024
Read Article ALGS Pro League 2024: Full Split One scores and standings
TSM Apex lifts the ALGS Championship trophy as ref confetti and sparklers go off in the background.
Category: Apex Legends
Apex Legends
ALGS Pro League 2024: Full Split One scores and standings
Ryan Lemay and others Ryan Lemay and others Mar 26, 2024
Read Article ‘I have to literally gamble’: Apex players furious about Shadow Society’s ‘gacha’ mechanic
Revenant runs in front of the new Cobalt Death Box in the Shadow Society event.
Category: Apex Legends
Apex Legends
‘I have to literally gamble’: Apex players furious about Shadow Society’s ‘gacha’ mechanic
Justin-Ivan Labilles Justin-Ivan Labilles Mar 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Here are the early LoL Patch 14.7 patch notes
Train Conductor Ornn skin Choo Choo Ornn for April Fools 2024
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Apex Legends
Apex Legends
Here are the early LoL Patch 14.7 patch notes
Isaac McIntyre and others Isaac McIntyre and others Mar 27, 2024
Read Article ALGS Pro League 2024: Full Split One scores and standings
TSM Apex lifts the ALGS Championship trophy as ref confetti and sparklers go off in the background.
Category: Apex Legends
Apex Legends
ALGS Pro League 2024: Full Split One scores and standings
Ryan Lemay and others Ryan Lemay and others Mar 26, 2024
Read Article ‘I have to literally gamble’: Apex players furious about Shadow Society’s ‘gacha’ mechanic
Revenant runs in front of the new Cobalt Death Box in the Shadow Society event.
Category: Apex Legends
Apex Legends
‘I have to literally gamble’: Apex players furious about Shadow Society’s ‘gacha’ mechanic
Justin-Ivan Labilles Justin-Ivan Labilles Mar 26, 2024
Author
Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.