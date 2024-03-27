Who is Alter in Apex Legends? All leaked abilities and lore

Without any official confirmation, everything we know about the new Apex Legends legend in season 21 comes from rumors and speculation, but there are still plenty of pieces we can put together.

Recommended Videos

Based on the battle pass counter, Apex season 21 will start in the first week of May, meaning we’re still a few weeks away from learning concrete information about the upcoming major update. Community members got their first few breadcrumbs when well-known Apex Legends leaker Osvaldatore claimed that season 21’s new legend is Alter. Here is everything the leak revealed about the new character.

All leaked Alter abilities in Apex Legends

The following abilities all come from leaks, and as such are not official and subject to change. There’s no way of knowing if the leaks are accurate, or if they came from an earlier build that will naturally change in the course of development, as Apex fans saw with abilities for Catalyst, Ballistic, and Conduit.

Class: Skirmisher

Passive – Gift from the Rift: Alter can interact with a deathbox from a distance and claim one item. Alter cannot grab a Shield Core for an armor swap using this ability.

Tactical – Void Passage: Alter’s tactical creates a portal passageway through a surface.

Ultimate – Void Nexus: Alter creates a regroup point that all allies can remotely interact with to open a phase tunnel back to that location.

S21 Skirmisher Legend: Alter



Ability icons are temporary pic.twitter.com/1nxE0PWyD6 — Osvaldatore (@Osvaldatore) March 27, 2024

Who is Alter in Apex Legends?

Apex community members believe there is a connection between Wraith and Alter. Image via Respawn Entertainment

When you take into account Wraith’s backstory provided by the devs, it wouldn’t be a stretch to assume that Alter and Wraith are connected somehow based on their similar appearances. As we know, Renee Hope Blasey was a scientist on a project codenamed Wraith. Blasey ended up becoming a guinea pig for her own experiments that aimed to prove the existence of other dimensions after getting betrayed by her partner. After Blasey woke up, she had lost all of memories so entering the Apex Games served as a way to learn what happened.

Part of that discovery process led to Blasey learning there are alternate versions of herself in other dimensions who are able to communicate with one another. Alter’s leaked abilities led community members to hypothesize that Alter is one of the alternate versions of Wraith.

On the other hand, Osvaldatore mentioned they don’t know if Alter will share lore with Wraith, but that they’re allegedly already slated to have shared lore with a different legend, possibly lending credence to those who thought the new legend could be Catalyst’s friend Margo when Alter’s portrait first popped up in the background of a devstream.

We won’t know for sure what to expect from the new Apex Legends season 21 character until Respawn Entertainment provides more details.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more