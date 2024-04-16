Apex Legends season 21 teasers kick off as Olympus appears in mysterious Storm Point portal

Apex Legends’ next season teasers have descended upon us—almost quite literally. Fans today noticed something familiar in the skies above Storm Point, and this mysterious disturbance could be hinting at possible changes to Olympus in season 21.

Fans who booted up a match on Storm Point today began sharing screenshots of a green portal in the map’s sky above the dropship. If you look closely, you can see the outline of Olympus inside the portal, and it appears as though the floating city may end up above the tropical island in the near future if it makes it through.

Respawn Entertainment releases map changes most seasons for at least one map, and it appears as though either Storm Point or Olympus are next on the docket—or possibly both. With the positioning of the portal, the developer may be looking to combine the two maps in one fashion or another, whether a new love child between the two or perhaps just for aesthetic purposes. It would be interesting to play on Storm Point but have Olympus looming above, and vice versa.

Storm Point saw a massive overhaul with six new points-of-interest in season 19. Olympus has had to wait quite a while since its last facelift, though; Respawn added Lifeline’s Clinic to the map with the Awakening event in season 13 but hasn’t updated it with any other major changes since.

This new teaser coincides with a recent leak showcasing Alter, a Skirmisher legend with a grungy look. Alter’s abilities, according to the leaks, center around usage of Void portals, including abilities that allow players to remotely grab items from deathboxes, portal players through surfaces, and create a “regroup point” allies can interact with. It’s possible the portal could simply be a teaser for the new legend’s abilities instead of any major map changes, although we expect to see at least some new battle royale map updates considering the lack of them in the season 20 patch notes.

Apex’s season 20, Breakout, is expected to end on May 7, according to the battle pass’ in-game counter. Season 21 will begin shortly after on the same day. Fans can expect more teasers and trailers that will show off changes to any maps, a new battle pass, and more in the weeks leading up to the new season’s release.

