Apex’s newest legend alters the Urban Assault trailer, and fans are already hyped

You might have caught a new name in the Apex Legends universe scrawled into today’s Urban Assault trailer, and you’re not alone. Many fans saw what appeared to be confirmation of the game’s season 21 character, Alter, doing some live editing of the Apex Rumble standings.

The moment, which occurs 39 seconds into the trailer, sees Fuse’s name written over at the top of the leaderboard and replaced by Alter’s, along with a smiling green cartoon devil that seems like it could be Altar’s logo. The same logo appears over Lifeline’s face on a screen in the background at just four seconds and also over Octane’s face at the very end of the trailer.

The particular green color seems reminiscent of a similar green seen in the skies above Apex‘s various maps this week, as another teaser appeared to feature Olympus appearing in the skies above Storm Point, Broken Moon, and even Olympus itself. And that’s not all, either—popular data miner and leaker HYPERMYST noted the laugh heard at the end of the Urban Assault trailer also belongs to Alter.

Given the previous leaks on Alter, all these things make sense. Supposedly, she’s an interdimensional traveler/trickster with a knack for phasing, not unlike Wraith.

“Alter’s laugh at the end is sick af,” Apex player and content creator Squirtz said. “So hyped for her.” Another player noted the teaser’s similarity to some of Crypto’s promotional material in the past but that Alter’s appeared to be “better.” Probably has something to do with that whole “interdimensional traveler” thing giving her a leg up.

More fans were concerned that Alter might be an annoying legend because of the laugh at the end, but most seem just to be happy with Apex getting a new legend. Season 20 didn’t introduce any new legend, map, or weapon in favor of unveiling several new gameplay mechanics like the removal of Evo shields from the map pool, legend upgrades, and more. That said, there’s nothing quite like a new character to get the blood pumping again, and this one looks like it should be a doozy.

The Urban Assault event drops into Apex on April 23 and runs until May 7—which should be the last day of season 20 and the first day of season 21, hopefully ushering in Alter’s presence.

