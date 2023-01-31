Initially released in May 2022, Apex Legends Mobile gave thousands of gamers across the globe easy access to the hit battle royale on their mobile devices. The game was Respawn Entertainment’s answer to Fortnite’s already prosperous mobile addition and the title saw its own widespread success.

While Apex Legends Mobile seemed to be performing well and going strong, the developers have surprisingly decided to cease operations. Players will no longer be able to drop into the Apex Games as their favorite legends on iOS and Android devices in the very near future.

But when exactly is Apex Legends Mobile shutting down? If you’re asking yourself this question, here’s everything we know.

When is Apex Legends Mobile shutting down?

Apex Legends Mobile will be shut down at 6pm CT on May 1, 2023. The game has already had all in-app purchases disabled and has been removed from all mobile web stores. In the meantime, until the official servers shut down on May 1, players will still be able to play the full game.

According to Respawn, the “content pipeline” for Apex Legends Mobile has begun to fall short in terms of quality, quantity, and frequency compared to the game’s initial release. Because of this, the developers have chosen to shut down Apex Legends Mobile.

Respawn addressed the fans and team behind Apex Legends Mobile at the end of its Twitter announcement: “Our gratitude to our players and team for joining us on Apex Legends Mobile, even if for a short while, is unending. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”