What is the average KD ratio in Apex Legends?

One of the most common terms in the Apex Legends and multiplayer gaming community as a whole is “KDR,” which stands for kill/death ratio. This is generally the foremost way to measure a player’s skill in the grand scheme of things. It simply accounts for how many kills and deaths players have accrued during their career in Apex and then averages those numbers out.

So, generally speaking, players with a higher KD ratio are considered more skilled than players with a lower KD ratio. Of course, there are plenty of other factors at play when judging a player’s skill level, but the KD ratio is always seen as the top metric. So, naturally, many players want to know how their specific KD ratio stacks up to the rest of the Apex community.

Below, you can see what is considered a below-average, average, and above-average KD ratio in Apex.

Average KD ratio in Apex Legends, explained

While there is no way to round up every single KD ratio across all of the existing Apex accounts, the community has come up with what many believe to be an average KD. Generally, if a player has a 1.00 KD, then they are considered at least an average player. This basically means that for every kill you get, you die once. Other factors could come into play to fully determine if that player is better or worse than what their KD indicates, but that’s the general line of thinking among the player base.

If a player has below a 1.00 KD, around 0.80 to 0.90, then they would be considered a below-average player. This is thought to be below average because players are dying more than they are earning kills. Finally, if someone can manage to reach anywhere above a 1.35 to 1.50 KD ratio, then they would be an above-average player by most metrics.

How to check your KD ratio in Apex Legends

If you’re curious about seeing how you stack up to the rest of the world, you can check your KD ratio in Apex by following a few easy steps.

In the main lobby of Apex, click on your username above your current character.

This will bring up a menu that displays all of your career stats, including your career KD ratio.

The right side of this screen is your seasonal stats while the middle of the screen is your career stats.

Checking this screen allows you to see the progress you’ve made in a season compared to your lifetime stats. You can also go back and see all of the previous season’s stats to truly see how you have been improving in Apex.