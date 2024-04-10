Category:
Apex Legends

Virtus.pro returns to Apex Legends after 4 years with 2-time ALGS LAN champion

One of the game's most successful players has a new home.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Apr 10, 2024 12:18 pm
Rick "Sharky" Wirth and James Banks on stage at the ALGS 2022 Championship.
Image by Joe Brady

Russian esports organization Virtus.pro, famed for its years of success in titles like Counter-Strike and Dota 2, has re-entered the competitive Apex Legends scene after a four year absence.

The organization announced the signing of Australian free agent roster Team Burger today, consisting of Dylan “Prycyy” Price, Isaac “Wey” Gorial, and ALGS 2022 Championship winner Rick “Sharky” Wirth. Coach Bilal “urban” Fulat has also joined Virtus.pro.

DarkZero Apex Legends roster celebrates ALGS 2022 Championship.
Sharky is set to face off against his former running mates. Image by Joe Brady

VP last competed in Apex Legends in 2020, with a European roster consisting of Pjeh, Taylor, and noth. The trio was competitive amongst other European teams, even qualifying directly for the 2020 ALGS Major One playoffs. However, that event unfortunately never got started, as the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to get permanently postponed.

In their statement today, the VP organization said that “the club was unable to fully realize” the competitive Apex Legends project back then “due to various factors.” However, the organization said the game is prioritized “quite high,” thanks to the support EA provides teams.

Following the return to LAN events, one team that emerged as a consensus global powerhouse was the 2022 Australian roster that featured Sharky, feared controller fragger Noyan “Genburten” Ozkose, and superstar IGL Rhys “Zer0” Perry. After winning APAC South Pro League and the ALGS Split Two playoffs, the roster playing under Reignite was picked up by NA organization DarkZero, and immediately won the organization the ALGS 2022 world championship.

After finishing outside the top 10 in the 2023 ALGS Split One playoffs, Sharky left the team, citing a lack of enjoyment and passion for the game, and taking a step back from top tier competition. Sharky only competed in smaller events for the rest of the year, but linked up with Prycyy and Wey on Team Burger at the start of 2024, qualifying for the ALGS Split One playoffs. Fittingly, Virtus.pro has been grouped into the same group as his former club and teammates in DarkZero.

Author
Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.