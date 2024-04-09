ALGS 2024 Split One Playoffs: Schedule, format, and how to watch

The first international event of the 2024 Apex Legends Global Series has finally arrived, with the 40 best teams from six international leagues competing for glory and circuit points at the Galen Center in Los Angeles in the United States.

The ALGS Split One Playoffs will take place over four days, and three different stages of competition during the event, culminating in the Match Point Finals, where the winner will take home the lion’s share of the $1,000,000 prize pool, alongside circuit points for the Championship later in the year.

Whether you’re a seasoned veteran keeping up with your favorite team, or a first-time viewer learning about the Apex competitive scene, the amount of information can be hard to digest, but not to worry; we’ve got you covered for all the information you’ll need to know about Apex’s biggest 2024 tournament.

ALGS 2024 Split One Playoffs schedule

The ALGS 2024 Split One Playoffs will officially start on Thursday, May 2nd at 12pm CT, (10am PT), and runs for four days, culminating with the Match Point Finals on Sunday, May 5th, at 6pm CT (4pm PT).

The full schedule for the event is as follows.

Prepare for three full days of competition. Photo via Respawn Entertainment

How to watch the ALGS 2024 Split One Playoffs

The main broadcast of the ALGS 2024 Split One Playoffs will feature English commentary on the PlayApex Twitch and the ALGS Youtube channels. Fans can also expect Command Center to return on the new FACEIT streaming tab, an alternate option for viewers to directly spectate up to four different perspectives, including team POVs, an overhead map view, or a live leaderboard with each team’s current status and kills in the match.

Additional watch parties and official broadcast partners are expected to be announced in the weeks leading up to the event, as previous 2023 LAN events featured up to 10 different language broadcast options for all international viewers to the event.

All ALGS 2024 Split One Playoffs teams and groups

The teams attending the ALGS 2024 Split One Playoffs are as follows.

All groups will play against each other once in the Bracket Stage. Photo via Respawn Entertainment

North America

DarkZero Esports

Moist Esports

TSM

Legacy

Disguised

Elev8Gaming

Spacestation Gaming

Luminosity Gaming

Complexity

Furia

Cloud9

Oxygen Esports

EMEA

Aurora Gaming

Natus Vincere

Alliance

Made in Heaven

o7

PassionUA

2Rats1Controller

OMiT

APAC-N

Fnatic

REJECT WINNITY

KINOTROPE gaming

RIDDLE ORDER

HAO

Crazy Raccoon

YOKOYARI

NORTHEPTION

APAC-S

Wonton Dumpling

Legends Gaming

Tom Yum Kung

MDY-White

Team Burger

Serenity

Boogie Boarders

HEROEZ

South America

Geared Gaming

BR DEM0NZ

China

Never to Change

AUV-NDY

Following the results of the 2023 Championship, each region’s performance was evaluated based on their performance in 2023 LAN events. They then gained or lost slots for the 2024 competitive year. NA performed the best and as such is sending 12 teams to the Split One Playoffs, while EMEA, APAC-N and APAC-S all lost slots and are sending eight teams each.

South America was previously a major ALGS region, but was demoted to a minor region, and only sends two teams. Additionally, for the first time in the ALGS, the top two teams from the Chinese circuit will be invited, bringing the total to 40 teams.

ALGS 2024 Split One Playoffs format, explained

The ALGS 2024 Split One Playoffs will take place over a series of three stages, starting with the Groups Stage, which runs for two days and starts on Thursday, May 2nd, at 12pm CT (10am PT). All 40 teams have been seeded into four different groups and will play against each group once in a six-game series, using standard ALGS scoring rules.

Once all groups stage games have concluded, the top 20 teams will advance to the Winner’s Bracket, while the bottom 20 teams will drop down to Elimination Round One.

The Bracket Stage starts on Saturday, May 4th, at 12pm CT (10am PT), features a double elimination format, and will start with Elimination Round One, where the bottom 20 teams from the Groups Stage will play in another six-game match series, with the top 10 teams in the lobby advancing to Elimination Round Two, while the bottom 10 are eliminated from the Split One Playoffs.

The Winner’s Bracket will follow afterwards, following the same rules, with the top 10 teams advancing directly to the Match Point Finals, and the bottom 10 dropping to Elimination Round Two, where one more six-game series will take place to decide the final 10 teams attending the Match Point Finals, and the last 10 teams to be eliminated from the event.

The Match Point Finals will take place on Sunday, May 5, at 6pm CT (4pm PT), and follow the Match Point rule set. To win the Split One Playoffs, a team must reach the 50-point threshold to become Match Point Eligible and then place first in any future games. Unlike the standard six-game series, the Match Point Finals continue indefinitely until a winner is decided.

A team that reaches 50 points in the middle of a game and proceeds to win the round will not end the tournament, as teams are only considered Match Point Eligible after each game’s conclusion.

Additionally, the top 10 teams who advanced from the Winner’s Bracket will start with up to 10 additional points, based on their placement in the Bracket Stage, while the 10 teams who advanced from Elimination Round Two will start with zero points.

