The best Octane skins in Apex Legends

As the premiere Apex Legends speed demon, Octane is all about running and gunning. Rather than hanging back and sniping, his play style leans toward aggressive pushing and destroying your enemies up close. Obviously, you’ve got to look good while you’re blasting people away at close range, so we’ve compiled the best Octane skins in Apex right here for your viewing pleasure. Who said masks and goggles can’t be stylish?

Fast Fashion

Octane Fast Fashion – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Fast Fashion is one of Octane’s very best skins simply because of the mask-and-goggles set. While the mask and goggles themselves are sleek, high-tech, and expensive-looking, the silly expression they give Octane brings the whole ensemble back to earth and makes it look like something he would actually wear. The fun blue detailing is the icing on the cake.

Dasher

Octane Dasher – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Speaking of silly mask expressions, Dasher is on this list for the very same reason. This skin’s eyes add a lot of charm to what’s already an extremely fun Holo-Day outfit. The comically oversized bells and tiny antlers contribute to the festivity without being too serious or dramatic, and the whole thing looks amazing in motion. Nothing compares to being finished by a cross-eyed reindeer.

XL-R8

Octane XL-R8 – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

This skin is a two-for-one deal: it has great details and a great name. XL-R8 arrived as part of the System Override collection event in season 4, and it holds up better than a lot of early skins. Octane’s metal legs are the real star of the show on this one: the intricate detailing on the yellow thigh pieces stand out, as do the robot-like feet. The tech-wear hoodie serves to amplify the whole thing. If you’re looking for a rare skin that’ll impress your teammates and foes alike, try equipping this one.

Peak Performance

Octane Peak Performance – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

If you’ve ever thought to yourself, “Octane would totally attach missiles to himself to look like a fighter jet,” this is the skin for you. The orange components add a pop of color without making the skin look too unrealistic. The white parts almost look like bones, adding a little of the devilish danger that Octane is known for. The very cool Valkyrie-style helmet completes the look.

Glacial Pace

Octane Glacial Pace – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

It’s funny because Octane usually moves really fast, get it? All jokes aside, this ice-themed skin really is too cool for school. The transparent blue skin effect looks great in the in-game lighting, and the padded jacket and white pants scream “arctic temperatures”. In this skin, Octane’s mask is actually part of his face, which would be supremely creepy if it wasn’t executed in such an awesome way.