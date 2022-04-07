Gibraltar, the one and only shielded fortress of Apex Legends, has some really great skins. If you’re looking to defend in style, you’ve come to the right place; Gibraltar’s skins span a wide variety of styles and concepts, so there really is a little something for everyone.

Here are the best Gibraltar skins in Apex Legends.

Booming System

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Easily Gibraltar’s most unique skin, Booming System reimagines the legend as a DJ who wears his turntable as a shield. It’s colorful, fun, over-the-top, and so out of character for Gibraltar that it loops back around to being amazing. This skin makes it easy to imagine what Gibraltar might have done in an alternate universe where he wasn’t an Apex Games competitor.

Ring Leader

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Ring Leader combines bull iconography with wrestling gear, giving him a double pair of horns behind his head and on his shield. It’s an odd combination, but strangely enough, it works: it makes Gibraltar look less like a protective older brother and more like a cool, suave solo competitor. If you see a Gibby with a giant horseshoe-shaped nose ring running towards you, you should be scared.

Monster Mashed

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Every game needs a good Frankenstein’s monster skin, right? Overwatch did it with Roadhog, after all. Gibraltar gets Apex’s Frankenstein skin because he’s the obvious choice: his large frame and shield are perfect for dramatic accessories. The spiked choker and chrome-embellished pipes really sell the “mechanical monster” aura.

Glorious Combatant

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

This skin combines bird motifs with futuristic, high-tech metals and tubes for a stunning combination. It really sells the idea that Gibraltar is competing for a higher purpose, for a cause that’s bigger than himself. The bright blue and orange stripes are both ancient and modern, time-worn and fresh.

King of the Sea

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

King of the Sea continues the orange and blue color scheme from Glorious Combatant but tones it down a bit, making it more subtle. The animal face, rows of sharp teeth, and dramatic feathers serve to make Gibraltar look even more fearsome than he already does. The suspiciously harpoon-shaped design behind his head tells you that you’re in for a world of pain when you come across Gibby.