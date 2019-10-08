T1 adds 3 new Apex Legends players

Korean esports organization T1 has signed three Apex Legends players today. “Selly,” “Karonpe,” and “Parkha” have been added to T1’s professional Apex squad.

T1 first entered the competitive Apex scene on March 15, 2018 with the signing of “Kurt,” “BcJ,” and “ZerG.” But now, over six months later, the organization has signed three new players to form another three-man squad under the T1 banner.

T1 on Twitter The T1 Apex family just got a little bigger. Please welcome Selly, KaronPe, and Parkha to T1! T1 APEX 팀에 @Selly_ow, @KaronPe_APL, 그리고 Parkha 선수들이 합류하게 되었습니다. 앞으로의 여정에 많은 기대와 응원 부탁드립니다.

The original three T1 players earned close to $30,000 in winnings across the FACEIT Pro Series, X-Games, and more, according to the Apex Legends Liquidpedia page.

T1 is known as Korea’s most popular organization in esports and it seems like it’s focused on bringing home more trophies. The organization also has two battle royale content creators under its banner with Kim “JuanKorea” Bong-sang and Michael “Sonii” Sherman, and T1 added six new Fortnite players today, too.

Apex entered its third season on Oct. 1 with the debut of a new map, World’s Edge. Players will also be able to enjoy Apex’s Halloween event on Oct. 15.