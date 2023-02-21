Simple Apex trick helps Bloodhound players use White Raven passive more efficiently

Apex Legends’ Season 16 update brought sweeping changes to the class system, along with the standard buffs and nerfs to popular characters. One legend in particular received multiple changes to their entire kit, including a mechanic last seen in Season 10 that players have not utilized to its full potential.

Bloodhound’s Passive, Tracker, now includes the White Ravens from the Season 10 in-game quest. Following the same mechanics, players can interact with the White Raven to have it fly towards the nearest squad of enemies, including a directional trail and a marker for the entire team’s map. Using White Ravens this way recovers twenty-five percent of the tactical and ultimate charge.

However, one overlooked technique allows Apex players to be more efficient with time and cooldowns⁠—and most don’t know about it.

PSA to scan the bird, especially when you cannot reach it. You get the same benefits as interacting with it, but you also instantly get your scan back so it’s not wasted.



Scan the fucking birds. pic.twitter.com/WRxWFYEWz5 — SWL (@SomeoneWhoLeaks) February 19, 2023

Using Blooudhound’s tactical, players can scan the newly implemented White Ravens from a distance to trigger them, granting all of the same benefits as manually interacting with them. This also completely refreshes the cooldown of Eye of the Allfather.

Normally, walking up to White Ravens only refunded twenty-five percent of Bloodhound’s tactical and ultimate abilities.

This method saves valuable time for teams running the Technological Tracker, who can then use all of their abilities for any incoming Apex firefights.

A full overview of Bloodhound's updated passive:



– White Ravens fly towards the nearest enemy when triggered



– A trail will be left behind the Raven for teammates to follow



– Using the White Ravens restore 25% of tac/ult charge



– Scanning a White Raven restores tac fully pic.twitter.com/jdtYksOHYk — SWL (@SomeoneWhoLeaks) February 10, 2023

As one of the default legends and first on the character select screen, Bloodhound currently ranks as the fourth-highest pick rate out of twenty-three playable characters.

With Apex reaching the highest player count in their four years lifespan, many veterans will be used to their old mechanics and playstyle, ignoring the new mechanics added to the passive ability.

Beginners joining Apex for the first time will get to use Bloodhound immediately upon starting the game up, alongside the Orientation matches playlist to properly practice each section of their kit.

Once a new player reaches level twenty and feels prepared enough, they unlock the option to participate in ranked leagues, the competitive playlist for Apex.