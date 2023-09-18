Scump and Hitch dub Apex the ‘best competitive battle royale of all time’—and it’s not close

The battle royale genre has been a hit ever since it burst onto the scene in 2017 with PUBG and Fortnite. But while many titles have had their moments in the spotlight, Apex Legends has been a standout, and it’s not just the everyday player singing its praises. Gaming giants Scump and Hitch have recently hailed Apex as the pinnacle of competitive battle royales.

Scump praised Apex as the “best competitive battle royale right now by a mile” on Sept. 17. Hitch echoed the sentiment and went a step further, declaring it as the best battle royale of all time. He admitted H1Z1 and Fortnite have had some “really cool moments” but not on the same level as Apex.

What is the best Battle Royale game of all time? pic.twitter.com/Z6NUD16V0y — OpTic Gaming™ (@OpTic) September 16, 2023

Scump and other CoD personalities, including Methodz, have been actively streaming Apex, often collaborating with Apex pros. His enthusiasm for the popular battle royale was noticeable when he hosted watch parties for OpTic’s ALGS Championship matches. But it seems like his love for it has grown even more to the point where now he holds the game in high regard.

Battle royales have soared in popularity over the years. PUBG, Fortnite, and Warzone have all carried the torch at different times, but Apex, with its distinct characters and mechanics, has carved a unique space. As the genre continues to evolve, Apex’s position at the top seems to be on lock.

But while that might be the case, it’s certainly not perfect.

Popular esports organizations, including Cloud9, G2 Esports, NRG, and Team Liquid, are leaving the scene over claims it is not providing much return on investment. Players have also been complaining about the state of the game, the community becoming too toxic, and more.

Even so, for Scump, Hitch, and many fans, Apex is still king. Much of the feedback is driven by the community’s wish to see the developers improve things even more. It comes from a place of love.

