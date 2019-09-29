Scores and standings for Twitch Rivals Apex Legends at TwitchCon 2019

The final day of TwitchCon 2019 is here, but there’s one last Twitch Rivals tournament before the fun ends. To wrap up the convention, some of the best Apex Legends streamers will take the stage for a day full of competition.

The action begins at 11am CT. Boasting a $95,000 prize pool, the tournament will pit the six winners from the Road to TwitchCon series against four stream teams. Included in the list of participants are TSM’s Colton “Viss” Visser, Coby “Dizzy” Meadows, and Brian “Kephrii” St. Pierre. Additionally, Twitch Partner and Affiliate attendees selected from email invitations and on-site registration will compete in waves.

The tournament will be broken up into two groups: Group A, which will play in the morning, and Group B, which will compete in the afternoon. Winners from the Road to TwitchCon series and stream teams will rotate every six matches, while all other teams will compete in one wave, or three games.

Prizing will be awarded based on individual match results, as well as standings based on the full results from all six games.

Fans can catch the action live from the Twitch Rivals channel.

Scores

We will keep this article updated as scores come in.