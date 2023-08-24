Respawn issues Apex Legends ban wave, but console players haven’t noticed any changes

Respawn Entertainment continues to dish out bans to Apex Legends cheaters with another ban wave today as a follow-up to yesterday’s banning of the No. 1 ranked player on the ladder, but console players remain skeptical that bans are only being issued to PC players, leaving their platform in the dust.

Discussion among the community was sparked following Respawn’s Aug. 24 announcement on Twitter, where the company stated further bans were issued by the anti-cheat team after a “thorough investigation and data review.” Despite an increase in Apex bans of recent, console players continue to queue into cheaters who are blatantly wall hacking and aimbotting.

After thorough investigation and data review, our @PlayApex anti-cheat team issued a number of bans today.



Cheating will not be tolerated. — Respawn (@Respawn) August 23, 2023

One player believes Respawn’s recent ban wave was tiny and only limited to PC hackers. While their claims are without solid evidence, other console players echoed their frustrations, feeling the devs were ignoring the problems the console version of the game is currently facing.

It’s important to note that Apex Legends has different servers for consoles and PCs. There is an option for cross-play, but players usually play in the native server for their respective platforms to prevent technical differences that give each system an advantage, such as aim assistance for console players.

With that being said, cheating is still happening in both the console servers of the game and the PC servers. Aug. 23’s ban of ex-top Apex Predator Facilitatur is believed to be the caveat of Respawn’s renewed call to action to combat cheating, but members of the community aren’t convinced enough is being done.

Another player pointed out that the banning of one top player isn’t enough, as there are many still who escape scot-free using soft aimbots and wall hacks on both PC and console. “[Facilitatur] was just bad at hiding it and that’s why he got caught,” the player said, ultimately pinning the blame on the anti-cheat team.

Cheating in any competitive shooter has been a problem for the ages that shows no sign of being fixed on a global scale. However, other developers and games appear to be doing more to combat this. A month ago, Activision also issued a Call of Duty ban wave that saw over 14,000 accounts gone, while Bungie has even taken cheat providers to court for issuing Destiny 2 hacks.

Only time will tell whether Respawn’s recent ban wave will be enough to curb cheating, but given it’s totally free to create an Apex account and start over hacking again, many believe more has to be done at the source to limit cheating.

