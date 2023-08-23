Top ranked Apex Legends player banned hours after public outcry

It seems like Facilitatur has spent more of his time as a notable figure in Apex Legends banned than he has actually playing the game. And it appears he’s only adding to that tally in season 18.

Less than a day after a large public outcry from streamers, pros, and other Apex players that the top-ranked player on the leaderboards was allegedly wall-hacking, Facilitatur has apparently been banned once again today. An opponent caught the ban happening live after dying to Facilitatur in a game as their teammate got the best view in the house of the enemy Revenant suddenly turning into a death box.

The kill feed also displayed the new season 18 notification whenever a player is removed from a match for cheating or other security reasons.

Apex Legends Status noted the ban as Facilitatur’s accounts disappeared from the ranked leaderboards and his account badge abruptly displayed a Master rank badge instead of Predator. According to ALS, Apex Predators who get banned are automatically demoted to Master.

Notably, the ban may not have been so consequential just a season ago as the game’s ranked system made for inflated higher ranks of the game and almost no top players actively competed to get the top-ranked spot. This season is different, though, after changes to the ranked system have made the race to top Pred competitive once again.

With Facilitatur gone, ALGS player and former Complexity member Daniel “Luxford” Castellano now leads the ranked leaderboards, with fellow pros Zach Mazer and Chase “Shooby” Vasquez close behind.

Many Apex pundits likely hope the battle to end season 18 as the top-ranked player will continue to be waged in a competitive and fair manner. The latest ban at the top of the leaderboard certainly has enough Apex fans celebrating that it seems it just might.

