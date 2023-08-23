Formerly banned Apex player hits rank one—and promptly gets accused of cheating again

Will he be gone for good this time?

Calling out a gamer for cheating is a serious accusation, especially when they achieve a monumental milestone like the top rank in the world. But things are different for infamous Apex Legends creator Facilitatur, who, despite facing multiple punishments over the years, has allegedly cheated his way to the top of the leaderboard once again.

On Aug. 22, FURIA creator HisWattson posted a clip from one of Facilitatur’s recent Twitch streams, accusing the current rank one Predator of using wall hacks to boost his Apex gameplay.

In the clip, Facilitatur fires toward the wall with no visible targets. He then stops firing and proceeds to run outside with perfect crosshair placement on the enemy Loba, who should have been stationed right outside the wall when Facilitatur fired at it aimlessly.

If this isn’t enough, HisWattson posted a follow-up clip to strengthen his claim.

Here, Facilitatur was seen opening up a supply bin, conveniently enough to cover himself from an enemy camping right ahead of him. A clean Apex player is unlikely to have spotted the hiding enemy so timely, but Facilitatur called their presence out loud and proceeded to kill them.

Before the latest accusations, Facilitatur was banned from Apex multiple times on Xbox and PC for playing with cheaters and teaming. Of course, players weren’t going to be fooled this time. “Netflix original level acting,” one tweet said, summing up the emotions of many who watched the clips.

While highlighting the benefits of being Predator rank one in Apex for growing creators, HisWattson accused alleged cheaters like Facilitatur of siphoning viewers and money from legit Apex players.

“Rank #1 is life-changing for top players. I went from 10 viewers to 200 from being rank 2, then from 800 to 10,000 from being rank 1,” HisWattson claimed in a tweet. “Me and ProdigyAces have both had a rank 1 taken from us by a cheater and it is especially painful to see it happen to people like luxford, james, shooby, zach.”

ive been trying to stay out of drama but this just hurts to watch and a statement (Even an unofficial one) would be nice to see. — FURIA HisWattson (@HisWattson) August 22, 2023

Facilitatur’s third ban was removed in mid-2022, following which the community began accusing Respawn of “protecting cheaters.” Respawn had fired back, claiming that he was playing with cheaters but not the cheater himself.

“It has been over a year since we have seen them, and if they are truly reformed, they are welcome back. Will monitor to make sure. We do not protect cheaters,” Respawn’s Conor Ford said in a reply to HisWattson’s tweet on Aug. 13, 2022.

At the moment, Facilitator is allegedly back at trying his hands on Apex cheats—this time for himself—and is roaming freely without any consequence, begging Respawn’s attention for the fourth time now. But will the punishment be strict enough this time?

