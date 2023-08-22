Respawn is looking into matchmaking in Apex pubs again after growing complaints

Respawn has today confirmed it’s looking at the Apex Legends matchmaking system for pubs and is working on making it more balanced as more and more players begin voicing concerns about its current state.

The Apex developers say they’ve heard the “constant feedback” from disgruntled players about the skill-based matchmaking in pubs not being up to scratch and are “looking at it,” When a player asked if there was any point to having pubs and ranked share the same matchmaking, the Respawn team added its “working on it.”

This could mean another overhaul is on the cards. Respawn did one toward the end of 2022, but players still feel pub matches are as “sweaty” as ranked, and perhaps even more. That’s essentially the community’s biggest gripe with them and has been for a while.

“I feel like most people complain about pubs,” said one player. “Ranked being sweaty is normal, in my opinion. Or at least, it should be a significant difference with pubs.”

“It really sucks because I don’t even want to try to get my buddies online. They’ll just get wiped out immediately and not want to play, as they haven’t played in about two seasons. I know if I’m getting stomped, my buddies are going to absolutely hate it. Makes returning to the game after a hiatus a total nightmare,” said another.

Given Respawn reworked the ranked mode in season 17 and then finetuned it even more in the season 18 update, there is some hope pubs matchmaking will eventually follow suit in some shape or form. It may not be for a while though, given how little Respawn has revealed about it so far, but at least it seems like it’s now going to happen at some stage.

Earlier this year, Respawn also confirmed it was actively exploring changes to matchmaking to give Apex players who queue up alone a better experience, which is another major change players have long been begging for.

