Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Revenant, Alter, Fuse, and Ash run forward into battle with portals behind them.
Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment
Category:
Apex Legends

Quads mode debut, Lifeline Prestige skin highlight Apex Legends Double Take event

No need to adjust your screen. Quads mode is coming.
Image of Adam Snavely
Adam Snavely
|
Published: Jun 20, 2024 12:24 pm

While the name of the event certainly wants you to do a double take, it’s true: Apex Legends is getting a new Quads mode in its latest event, alongside a new collection of skins and a particularly devious-looking Lifeline Prestige skin.

Recommended Videos

The Double Take collection event’s biggest draw is obviously Quads. Four-person teams will reign in the takeover LTM that will run until the end of the season, which will stretch all the way through July and should end on Aug. 5. Respawn says the loot pool will be “adjusted” to make sure the bigger team sizes doesn’t mean you’re constantly fighting your teammates for loot. On the other hand, if you’re already always fighting your teammates for loot… maybe get some new teammates?

Lifeline lets her D.O.C. drone deliver a finisher.
Hey there, evil Lifeline. Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Ranked will continue to deliver the core three-person team experience of traditional Apex, which isn’t expected to change any time soon. But a Quads mode lets you bring an extra friend in on the fun and is sure to deliver some chaos.

As far as cosmetics go, the theme of the event seems to be “legends as other legends.” Alter gets an Octane-inspired mask, while Octane’s own mask has more of an Alter tinge to it as well. In the most hilarious swap, Revenant’s mask turns into a cute, smiling kitten in blue and yellow, while Conduit gets a hood, mask, and dark blood-red accents to hammer home the double takes this event wants to deliver.

And if you unlock all of those skins, you’ll be able to get your hands on Lifeline’s new Prestige skin, Apex Corrupter. The fully leveled-up version of the skin gives Lifeline a full gas mask and canisters that look suspiciously like Caustic’s Nox gas. The Prestige Finisher included is also a treat as D.O.C. gets in on the fun with a truly brutal send-off to any unfortunate enemies you’ve knocked.

The Double Take collection event begins on June 25 and will run until July 9, when the cosmetics and free prize track will disappear. Quads, however, should stick around until the season’s end.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Adam Snavely
Adam Snavely
Associate Editor and Apex Legends Lead. From getting into fights over Madden and FIFA with his brothers to interviewing some of the best esports figures in the world, Adam has always been drawn to games with a competitive nature. You'll usually find him on Apex Legends (World's Edge is the best map, no he's not arguing with you about it), but he also dabbles in VALORANT, Super Smash Bros. Melee, CS:GO, Pokemon, and more. Ping an R-301.
twitter