OG Kings Canyon returns in Apex Legends season 23, From the Rift

Apex Legends is returning to its roots in season 23, and longtime fans of the battle royale are in for a blast from the past with one of the game’s newest modes.

In a new X (formerly Twitter) post today, developer Respawn Entertainment gave fans a glimpse at what’s to come in Apex with the next season. One of the biggest highlights of the season is a new mode called Launch Royale that will feature the original Kings Canyon map with the game’s initial cast of characters and weapons.

“Relive the first drop in Launch Royale with original Legends, Weapons, and more!” the tweet reads. “Charge your loadout with overcranked weapons and abilities from Rift Relics. Get active with Lifeline, revived with new abilities. Sharpen your arsenal with the Raptor’s Claw Universal Melee Cosmetic!”

Go Original and experience the beginning of Apex Legends. Again.



Only the game’s original eight legends will be available on the character selection screen. After selecting their legend, players will drop into a day-one version of Kings Canyon that was available in Apex at its release back in 2019. That means OG points-of-interest like the Thunderdome and Bridges are making their return with this mode. Loot Ticks found around other maps will drop season one versions of weapons. Guns like the Wingman and the Scout will take their original ammo types—heavy and sniper, respectively—and will boast the same damage output that made them fan favorites in Apex’s early metas.

But Launch Royale isn’t the only thing season 23 has to offer. Lifeline’s abilities will look a little different when the season goes live today. The support legend’s healing drone will now follow players, while her ultimate ability sets up a shield in a circular area of effect. Loot Ticks found around other maps will drop season one versions of weapons, continuing the Launch Royale party. The Raptor’s Claw, a new karambit, is also entering the Heirloom weapon pool. As a Universal Heirloom, this melee weapon will be available to players who unlock it across all of their characters.

Apex‘s season 23, From the Rift, hits live servers today. Like previous seasons, From the Rift will more than likely run for a few months, giving players plenty of time to earn all the battle pass rewards and rack up RP in ranked.

